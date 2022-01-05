Opinion: Barnsley should cast eyes over Bolton Wanderers star

It has been a poor first half of the season for Barnsley after a play-off finish last time out, with the Tykes now sitting eight points from Championship safety.

Markus Schopp was unable to keep up the good work from the Valerien Ismael era at the start of the campaign, with Poya Asbaghi now also struggling to pick up points.

It does seem that performances are improving at Oakwell, and there is a slight reason to be optimistic, but ultimately, they have still picked up a mere 14 points from 24 games.

Whilst their goals against column does not make for particualrly bad reading, it is their lack of goals which is halting them from progressing at present.

Whilst that would immediately point to bolstering their striking options, the problem appears to be more focussed upon the creation of quality chances.

It is an issue that has persisted throughout this season, and with the opportunity to address it this January, one player who could brings attacking invention and creativity to Oakwell is Bolton Wanderers winger Oladapo Afolayan.

The 24-year-old possesses bags of ability and trickery, proving to be a real handful in the final third for the Trotters this season and an integral member of Ian Evatt’s squad as a result.

Afolayan has chipped in with nine goals and three assists this season, showing his best form for Ian Evatt’s side at the start of the campaign.

Bolton have struggled in recent weeks and their promotion ambitions are perhaps out of the question now, but often the young winger has been the bright spark on the left flank.

Whilst possessing the pace and trickery to cause chaos in wing areas, he also has the final third quality to create chances and openings for his side.

Losing a player like Afolayan would be huge for Bolton, given his continued influence on League One matches this season, however, he is someone with higher level ability who could certainly transfer his expertise into the Championship.

Barnsley must exit the January transfer window stronger than they are right now and this is exactly the type of signing which would do exactly that.