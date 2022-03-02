Opinion: Barnsley must be prepared to cash in on 21-year-old in the summer following Blackburn & Nottingham Forest January interest

Barnsley could be performing another great escape from the Championship relegation zone – just like they did two years ago.

It was under Gerhard Struber where the Tykes were bottom of the second tier with two matches to go in the 2019-20 season, however victories over Nottingham Forest and away at Brentford pulled them out of the bottom three.

One of the scorers in that 2-1 win against the Bees was Callum Styles, a youngster who had just started to make an impact for the club having signed in 2018 from Bury.

Having played 15 matches in the season prior to those two last wins, Struber decided to switch to wing-backs and utilise Styles as one on the left for the first time ever – and he hasn’t looked back since.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Barnsley players retired or not?

1 of 22 Jabo Ibehre Retired Still playing

Under Valerien Ismael the following season, Styles matured and was a key influence as the Yorkshire side reached the Championship play-offs against all odds – scoring four goals and assisting a further four along the way.

Things have been a lot different this season for Barnsley – they have been wretched form and Styles has suffered from being moved around in different systems, having constantly been rotated from the wing-back spot he made his own the previous season to going back to his roots in central midfield under Markus Schopp.

Poya Asbaghi also didn’t seem to have fully figured him out, but the ‘Bury Baggio’ has now found a permanent spot on the right side of a front three – it was from that position where the 21-year-old scored just his second goal of the season against Hull City last week.

It was almost a surprise that he didn’t depart though for a bigger club in January, although we now know that several outfits did try their very best to pluck Styles from a relegation battle in that transfer window.

Per The Sun, three clubs – Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and New York Red Bulls, managed by the aforementioned Struber – all came in with bids of around £1.5 million for Styles, however the player committed himself to the cause of trying to get the club out of trouble this season and refused to move on.

Whether that happens this summer though is a different story.

If Barnsley are relegated to League One then it’s inevitable that Styles will move on – but even if the great escape does occur, the transfer interest may be too strong for the club to turn down.

There’s also a possibility that Styles’ head could finally get turned, and he’s going to get chances to put himself in the shop window as he looks set to win a first call-up for the Hungary national team.

They play England twice in the summer in the UEFA Nations League and if selected, Styles will get to show his talents to a wider platform and that could be bad news for Barnsley – unless they want an auction for their prized asset.