Opinion: Barnsley man could be the perfect long-term Nyambe replacement for Blackburn Rovers

After meandering their way to a 15th place finish in the Championship last year, Blackburn Rovers have managed to reach new heights during the current campaign.

Under the guidance of boss Tony Mowbray, Rovers have accumulated an impressive total of 46 points from 25 league games which has allowed them to emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion.

With Championship clubs now able to sign players, Mowbray will be keen to bolster his side’s chances of securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League by drafting in some fresh faces to Ewood Park.

One of the areas that Blackburn may need to strengthen is the right-back position as there is currently a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Ryan Nyambe’s future.

Nyambe’s current contract at the club is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 season and he has yet to agree to fresh terms with Rovers despite the fact that he has been offered a new deal.

Mowbray recently admitted that Blackburn will only consider selling the right-back in the current transfer window if they receive an acceptable bid from elsewhere.

Nyambe will be a difficult player to replace if he does move on to pastures new as he has started in 20 of Blackburn’s 25 league fixtures this season.

One of the individuals who could be brought in to eventually fill the void left by Nyambe is Callum Brittain.

According to the Daily Mail, Blackburn are interested in signing the defender from Barnsley whilst Swansea City and Stoke City are also believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at Oakwell.

With Brittain’s contract set to run until 2023, it will take a sizeable bid to secure his services this month.

However, when you consider that the 23-year-old possesses a great deal of potential, it could be argued that Blackburn should be looking to splash the cash on him in order to fend off competition from their Championship rivals.

Brittain helped Barnsley reach the play-offs last season by making 40 appearances in the second-tier and has since gone on to feature on 22 occasions for the club in the current term.

Although the Tykes are currently in a relegation battle, Brittain’s individual performances have been impressive as he is currently averaging a better WhoScored match rating (6.88) than Nyambe (6.74).

Given that Mowbray has managed to have a positive impact on the development of Ben Brereton Diaz, John Buckley and Reda Khadra this season, there is no reason why he cannot get the best out of Brittain.

Providing that the defender is able to hit the ground running at Blackburn, he could turn out to be a fantastic long-term replacement for Nyambe if the Namibia international opts to call time on his stint.