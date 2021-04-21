Opinion: Barnsley could be facing losing battle to keep midfielder at Oakwell if promotion isn’t secured this season

Barnsley will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for a top-six finish in the Championship, as they look to win promotion into the Premier League.

It’s been a hugely impressive season for Valerien Ismael’s side, with the Tykes currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, as they turn their attention to their final four matches of this year’s campaign.

They’re just four points clear of seventh-placed Reading, and will be well-aware of the threat that Veljko Paunovic’s side will pose to their chances of a top-six finish this term.

Barnsley’s impressive 2020/21 season has surprised a number of supporters, and the Oakwell faithful will be hoping that their side can build on this moving forwards in future years.

A number of players have caught the eye with some strong performances for the Yorkshire-based side, which seemingly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Callum Styles is one of those, with the midfielder chipping in with five goals and three assists in all competitions this season for the Tykes. It has recently been exclusively revealed by Football League World that Styles is attracting interest from Leeds United, Southampton and Norwich City ahead of the summer transfer window.

At the age of 21, Styles is likely to still have his best years ahead of him, and he’ll be facing a tough decision if any of the interested clubs are to formally submit an offer for his services.

A move to Elland Road with Leeds United is likely to be the most tempting proposition out of the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing Styles, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side not having any problems in adjusting to life in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Barnsley are well-placed to win promotion into the Premier League this season, and the club’s supporters will surely know that they simply have to win promotion into the top-flight this term, otherwise they’re likely to be facing a losing battle to keep their key players at Oakwell for the following season.

Styles is certainly one of them, with the midfielder making 44 appearances in all competitions this term, and he’s definitely repaid the faith shown in him by Valerien Ismael.

For now though, Styles will be concentrating on Barnsley’s promotion bid, which continues on Wednesday evening, when they take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, in what could be a tricky test at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the Terriers are still searching for points to pull clear of the relegation zone.