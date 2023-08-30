Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had a successful transfer window, adding eight new players to their first-team squad and starting the season strong.

Striker Dion Charles has signed a new long-term contract, securing his future with the club until 2025/26, highlighting the boost Bolton has given themselves.

Bolton has managed to retain key players like Charles and midfielder George Thomason, despite interest from Championship clubs, showcasing their ambitions and ability to convince players to stay.

Often in the transfer window, a club's success is judged by the quality and quantity of the players that they have brought into their first-team squad.

Given the ongoing desire to strengthen at the rare and usually challenging opportunity to do so, it is an understandable view for observers to take when assessing how a club has fared in the market.

In that respect, Bolton Wanderers are one club who can feel that they have done rather well with how they have recruited over the past couple of months.

The Trotters have added no fewer than eight players to Ian Evatt's first-team squad in the market, something they have coupled with a strong start on the pitch, picking up ten points from their opening five league games of the season, to put them third in the early League One standings.

However, for all the clamour for new signings, it is worth noting that sometimes, retaining the players already in a squad can be just as important, and it that sense as well, Bolton do look to have had an excellent transfer window.

New deals for Charles and Thomason

On Monday, Bolton announced that striker Dion Charles has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract that secures his future with the Trotters until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Having joined Bolton from Accrington Stanley back in the 2022 January transfer window, Charles was the club's top scorer with 21 goals in all competitions last season, as the Trotters reached the League One play-offs.

He is already backing that up this season, with three goals in four League One games at the start of the campaign, highlighting the huge boost Bolton have given themselves, by extending Charles' contract at the club.

It is also worth noting that is not the only high profile contract that the club have agreed over the course of this summer.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that midfielder George Thomason has also signed a new contract with Bolton, which is set to keep him with the Trotters until the summer of 2027, in what was also a major lift for the club.

Championship sides miss out on Bolton duo

What makes the fact that Bolton have been able to secure there new contract for this pair, is the level of interest both have been attracting over the course of the summer transfer window.

Championship duo Watford and Stoke City were both credited with an interest in Charles prior to him signing his new contract with Bolton.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Thomason turned down the chance to join another second-tier side, in the form of Bristol City, before he put pen to paper on his contract extension with the Trotters.

Given the funds that ought to have been available to those Championship clubs, and the appeal that step up in level may have had for those players, you could have forgiven Bolton fans for fearing the worst when those links with Charles and Thomason emerged.

The fact therefore, that they have been able to keep this duo, is a very encouraging sign for those connected with the club.

Retaining players of that importance, and strengthening their position over their futures by securing them to new contracts, not only shows that they have ambitions to get back to the same level as those interested clubs, but also that they have a plan in place that is good enough to convince those key individuals, that this is the right place for them, regardless of what opportunities might lie elsewhere.

With that in mind, it seems that in a summer transfer window where Bolton have shown a fair amount of promise in terms of their recruitment from outside the club, it could be argued that in the circumstances, what they have done in terms of player retention is just as, if not more impressive.