Opinion: Aston Villa would be following a tried and tested route with move for Hull City player

As the summer transfer window edges ever closer, one player who looks set to attract plenty of interest, is Hull City centre back Jacob Greaves.

The 22-year-old has again impressed in the Championship this season for the Tigers, and he is indeed, already starting to become the subject of speculation about a potential move.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Premier League sides Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are all contemplating moves for Greaves once the window reopens in the summer.

Given that he is yet to make a single appearance in the top-flight of English football, there is of course the case for some to argue that this would be risky signing for one of these sides to make.

But in the case of Villa in particular, you feel this is a move that would take them back down a path they have previously followed, with results that ought to give them confidence about a pursuit of Greaves.

Back in the summer of 2019, following their promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship, Villa would add several new centre backs to their squad in the transfer window.

Among them were Tyrone Mings, who had spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Villa Park helping them win that promotion, and Ezri Konsa, who joined from Brentford.

At that point, the experience those two central defensive options had in the Premier League when they made those permanent moves to the club, was relatively limited.

When he completed his permanent move to Aston Villa, Mings had made just 17 Premier League appearances, for Bournemouth, only ten of which had been as part of the starting lineup.

Konsa meanwhile, had never set foot on a pitch as a Premier League player, having only even spent one season playing at Championship level up until that point.

But despite that, the pairing of Mings and Konsa have gone on to become Villa’s undisputed first choice in the centre of defence, a role they still hold now some three-and-a-half years later.

Both players have made well over 100 starts in the Premier League for Villa, while Mings has also won 17 England caps courtesy of the form he has produced since then.

As a result, Villa do not have to look far when searching for evidence of how players in Greaves’ position can effectively make the step up to the top-flight, when considering whether or not to move for the Hull City man.

With that in mind, the success they have had in given Mings and Konsa their first chance to show what they can do at this level on a consistent basis, may give them the confidence to do the same for Greaves as well.

This recent history could therefore have something of a say in some of the decisions made by Villa in the summer transfer window, in what seems could be something of a cause for concern for Hull.