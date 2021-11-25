Opinion: Assessing whether 21-goal ace could cut it at Portsmouth amid reported Fratton Park interest

Georgie Kelly has been one of the most impressive players in Ireland this year, bagging an astonishing 21 goals in 31 outings for Bohemians so far this season.

The 25-year-old has proven to not only be a clinical finisher but a consistent high-level performer and one that has been capable of carrying his side in the league.

When you produce goal tallies like he has, you are bound to start drawing interest from further afield. That appears to be the case again here, with the Irish Examiner claiming there is interest from afar in his services. One of those teams is believed to be Portsmouth and while The Star says he is not currently a target, he may still be one that the club are keeping tabs on.

But, if he does decide to make the move across to England, could he produce similar numbers in the EFL?

The signs do point to yes. League One is a competitive league and would certainly be a different kettle of fish for the striker but based on the goals he has scored so far, there is no reason why he couldn’t continue to fire them in for another team in England.

It is though, the first time that he has bagged so regularly in the Irish Premier Division. His two previous seasons produced less than double digit numbers, which could be a concern for any potential buyers. Is it a flash in a pan of a season?

Take a look at his appearance stats and it might tell you why. Although he played 28 times in 2019 and scored just eight, only six of those games were starts for the player. Given more frequent first-team action – from the get-go and not off the bench – he has produced the goods. This year he has started more times than ever and has thus scored more times than ever.

Another concern may be his lack of experience in England. However, Kelly provides a low-risk signing because he could be nabbed for absolutely nothing. It would allow any potential interested party to gamble on the striker because his signing would cost very little. If he then scores regularly, he could be sold on for a lot more. If he doesn’t, then somebody would soon snap him up, especially in Ireland, based on his goal record.

Kelly then could be an attractive proposition for any interested teams and could be a shrewd signing – and it may be interesting to see how he fares in England if given the chance.