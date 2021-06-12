Opinion: As transfer interest mounts, Fulham must do all they can to keep 26-year-old around for one more season

For the fifth season in a row, Fulham have swapped divisions following their relegation from the Premier League.

Their yo-yoing started in the 2017-18 campaign when Slavisa Jokanovic guided them through the play-offs and into the top flight, and since then their seasons have either ended in relegation or promotion.

After guiding the Cottagers to a play-off final win last year against rivals Brentford, Scott Parker couldn’t make Fulham’s latest Premier League stay an extended one – despite adding a considerable amount of power to his squad.

But the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman, Alphonse Areola and others couldn’t stop the club from the drop, and we saw little impact made by another big hitter in Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Having scored 26 goals in 40 Championship matches the season before, Mitrovic was expected to lead the line for Fulham once again but it was a really inconsistent season for the Serbian striker, who found himself in and out of Parker’s plans as he often used winger Ivan Cavaleiro up top.

Mitrovic cut a frustrated figure at times, netting just three times in 27 appearances and it hasn’t been long for the transfer speculation to start.

Firstly it was AS Roma and Jose Mourinho who were reportedly showing an interest, and Turkish giants Fenerbahce were also credited with a potential move for the 26-year-old.

There’s seemingly now been a concrete offer though from Russian side Dynamo Moscow, with The Sun reporting that a £16 million bid has been turned down for Mitrovic.

Fulham paid an initial £22 million for Mitrovic from Newcastle United, so you’d imagine they’re looking at a similar, if not increased fee to sell him, and you’d imagine considering Parker used a winger ahead of him at times last season that he’d be receptive to the idea of cashing in.

However looking at Mitrovic’s past Championship form it would be a silly move to let him go.

38 goals in 57 games in the second tier of English football for Fulham is a fantastic record and even though Mitrovic is definitely Premier League quality when he gets the chances falling his way, he’s on another level in the Championship.

If Parker wants to get Fulham back to the Premier League at the first opportunity, he simply must fend off all bids for Mitrovic and make him the focal point of the team ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.