It's a crunch time of the season in the EFL Championship.

With nine matches left to play for the vast majority of sides, teams are gearing up for their final league matches ahead of the international break.

There is plenty still left to play for at all ends of the table, too.

The relegation battle is not done and dusted yet, the race for the play-offs is looking as tight and exciting as ever, and with Sheffield United faltering slightly in recent weeks, the race for automatic promotion is still alive, too.

In fact, the only thing that looks certain at this stage is that Vincent Kompany's Burnley side are going to be crowned champions.

Despite there being so much left to play for, though, some clubs are already casting their eyes to the summer and assessing ways in which they can improve their squads.

One club reportedly doing so are Sunderland, according to reports this afternoon.

Indeed, as per Football Insider, the Black Cats are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack this summer.

It is reported that Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is a big admirer of the 29-year-old having worked with Dack during his time as manager at Ewood Park.

Perhaps what is attractive about Dack to Sunderland is that the midfielder's contract is due to expire in the summer, meaning he could be available on a free transfer.

It has been reported, though, that both Dack himself and Blackburn Rovers have the option to extend his stay for a further twelve months due to a clause in his contract.

Amid Sunderland's transfer interest in the 29-year-old, surely Blackburn Rovers have to take action and activate that extension ahead of the summer, rather than let him walk away for free.

Now, that is not to say that I think Blackburn should necessarily keep hold of Dack moving forwards.

He's had some very bad and unfortunate injuries in recent seasons that has prevented him playing as many games as he would like, and perhaps the time is right to move him on, but to allow him to join Sunderland for free would be a mistake.

The club could almost certainly extract some sort of transfer fee for the 29-year-old given his ability when fit, with his four goals in 10 matches during his recent run of starts evidence that he still has the ability to be a big player at this level.

Furthermore, if Blackburn and Sunderland both remain in the division, Rovers would essentially be weakening themselves and strengthening a promotion/play-off rival at no cost whatsoever.

The worst case scenario if Sunderland were to extend his contract is that Dack remains at the club for a further twelve months, which would be no big problem at all.

Meanwhile, best case scenario, they net a transfer fee for a player they were possibly going to let move on anyway.

Indeed, for the reasons outlined above, Blackburn Rovers should seriously consider activating their extension in Bradley Dack's contract amid Sunderland's transfer interest.