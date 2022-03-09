Opinion: As stand-offs continue, Blackburn Rovers should not ignore another contract that is coming to an end

For Blackburn Rovers, things have been rather frustrating on the contract front in recent weeks.

Although the club have managed to secure the futures of two senior players in striker Sam Gallagher and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski since the turn of the year, they have had less look with other individuals.

Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe are all still set to see their contracts expire at the end of this season, and speaking recently, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted that it would require a drastic change in circumstances for the trio to extend their stays at Ewood Park beyond this season.

Given all three of those players have been key figures for the club in their unexpected push for promotion this season, the prospect of losing all three on free transfer this summer is undoubtedly a blow for Rovers.

That though, does at least mean that the club do at least know where they stand with regards to that trio, whose imminent nature of the expiration of their contracts has seen them dominate much of the focus in that respect over the past fews month.

As a result, Rovers can now turn more attention to the futures of various other members of their squad, and one who of those who they must surely be giving a good deal of thought to, is Bradley Johnson.

Like that aforementioned trio of Nyambe, Lenihan and Rothwell, Johnson is another whose contract at Ewood Park is set to expire at the end of this season.

But due to the fact that Johnson is approaching the latter stages of his career at the age of 34, and has been used less regularly this season – starting just six Championship games this season – less emphasis has been placed on the uncertainty around the midfielder’s future at Ewood Park.

Even so, it is hard not to feel that in the circumstances, Rovers should now be looking into a new deal for Johnson.

There can be no denying that this is a very young Blackburn squad, with Johnson one of just two players in the first-team who are currently over the age of 30, meaning his experience could be vital in helping some of those more up and coming individuals adapt to the challenges of the senior game.

Indeed, Mowbray has spoken in the past few weeks about wanting to see more leaders in his team, and Johnson is one who can step up and do that, having worn the armband on several occasions for the club.

That could mean Johnson is one that Mowbray may be reluctant to lose, especially with club captain Lenihan among the trio who look set for pastures new as things stand, and given the united this squad has shown this season, keeping as many of that side together as possible could also be important.

It is also worth noting that Johnson has done very little wrong on the occasions he has been called upon this season, meaning he could still be relied on to do a job for Mowbray’s side next season.

One particular aspect of that which does make a new deal for Johnson appealing, is his versatility that has seen him step in at centre back on occasions, which with Lenihan set to be followed out of Ewood Park by Jan Paul van Hecke, whose loan deal from Brighton expires in the summer, could be important for Rovers.

With van Hecke one of five loanees that are also due to leave Blackburn this summer, seemingly along with the likes of Lenihan, Nyambe and Rothwell, and given top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz will surely be attracting interest as well, there are going to be plenty of players Rovers will need to replace in the summer transfer window as it is.

Letting Johnson go as well would further add to their workload in the summer, and given the size of the reset they already look to be facing, extending the midfielder’s contract would at least relieve some of the pressure on the club as they look to get those all important deals done.

It seems therefore, that while Johnson’s contract may not have been a major talking point around the club in recent months, securing that particular deal, could still prove to be a rather important piece of business for Blackburn.