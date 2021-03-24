Opinion: As path emerges for Huddersfield Town player’s exit there may be a twinge of regret

Huddersfield Town look set for another summer of change in 2021, with the board, Leigh Bromby and Carlos Corberan having a list of players entering double figures that will be out of contract.

Phil Hodgkinson has made no secret of the fact that Huddersfield need to move on some of their high earners this summer, as the club look to acclimatise to life back in the Championship after the Premier League rollercoaster.

Simply, whilst some of that list might be retained, those multi-million pound buys from the top-flight look set to be moved on.

Amongst those is Alex Pritchard, with Football League World understanding that Queens Park Rangers are one club very keen to sign the midfielder in the summer. They might face competition from Bristol City in that pursuit too.

For the majority of Huddersfield fans, they will see Pritchard move on happily following his impact at the John Smith’s Stadium, or lack of it.

In total, three goals in 83 appearances isn’t good enough and neither is a measly two assists from a supposed creative midfielder.

What Pritchard has delivered in the Premier League and then in the Championship doesn’t warrant the £12m that Huddersfield forked out to sign him. It doesn’t warrant the likely high wage he picks up weekly either.

Pritchard hasn’t had much luck with injuries, it has to be said, but even the 27-year-old’s biggest admirers have to admit that his career has regressed during his stint in West Yorkshire.

Nevertheless, presentable opportunities await Pritchard in the summer in the form of QPR and Bristol City.

Two of Huddersfield’s rivals in the Championship clearly see enough in Pritchard to suggest he can rediscover the form he showed with Brentford or Norwich City earlier in his career.

Mark Warburton will view things from a slightly different perspective given he was the man to really give Pritchard a platform in the EFL at Brentford, but Nigel Pearson wouldn’t be plotting a move for a player that would be a passenger, it isn’t his style.

So, whilst a move out of Huddersfield feels inevitable and a natural parting, there might be a twinge of regret at the John Smith’s Stadium that things haven’t worked out.

Pritchard hasn’t performed to anywhere near his potential for the Terriers, you can break down his stats and see positives, but to the naked eye, it hasn’t been good enough and supporters know that.

However, the club have struggled to present him with a platform to perform over the years and no manager has been able to prise the best out of the former Tottenham man in a difficult two or three years.

Fresh opportunities will present themselves for many of Huddersfield’s out-of-contract players in the summer, but not many will be as attractive of what might fall Pritchard’s way.

It’s a sign of the talent Huddersfield signed that back in 2018 that he could fall on his feet in the Championship after such an underwhelming spell.

For the club, as they try to embark properly on a new era, there will be frustration that things never fell into place for a player with undoubted talent.

Sometimes, it just isn’t meant to be.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Adam Clayton Yes No