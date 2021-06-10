Opinion: As Odimayo rumours swirl, Swindon Town should launch move for Championship centre-back

Swindon’s player of the season Akin Odimayo has been linked with a move away from the County Ground in recent months after performing above expectations in his first season in Wiltshire.

Back in April, TeamTalk reported that Championship sides Derby County, Preston North End, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday were all interested in the 21-year-old, whose deal with the Robins expires this summer after signing a one-year contract last year.

Swindon Town offered Odimayo an extended contract last month, and although he was signed from neighbours Reading on a free transfer last summer after his release, it would be a sickening blow if they were to receive no money for him with Championship clubs now taking an interest in the defender.

However, the Wiltshire side were recently relegated from the third tier after finishing 23rd and with speculation continuing to surround his future, Odimayo may decide he wants to take his chances and return to the second tier.

With Swindon potentially bracing themselves for his exit, a development on Luton centre back Gabriel Osho’s future may have been of interest to them yesterday.

Yesterday, The Sun’s Tom Barclay reported that 22-year-old Osho may now be surplus to requirements after Nathan Jones signed fellow centre back Reece Burke last week.

The Luton centre back has rarely featured at Kenilworth Road since his arrival last summer and after joining on a free transfer, Jones may decide to sell Osho for a reduced price to shore up the Hatters’ wage bill ahead of the next few months.

This is where Swindon come in.

Although the central defender had experience in the Championship with Reading before his move to Luton, he has dropped down to League One and even the National League in recent years with Yeovil and Aldershot Town.

With his career stalling, Osho could be willing to drop down the divisions once again to League Two, as he looks to settle down and kick-start his footballing life.

After showing such promise as Reading U23s captain as a youngster, this could be a cheap but rewarding option for John McGreal as he looks to get his side back to the third tier next season.

As long as the Robins can negotiate a sensible and modest wage package, Osho can be a more than an adequate replacement for Odimayo.

Remember, both players graduated from the same academy, learning the Royals’ passing style of football and even starting alongside each other in a Carabao Cup tie back in August 2019. And who knows, maybe Odimayo could give McGreal some information about this potential signing on his way out?

At a time when Swindon desperately need value for money, the current Luton Town centre back will provide just that.