Sitting fourth in the Championship table, Luton Town still have plenty to think about between now and the end of the season, as they look to win a first ever promotion to the Premier League.

Even so, it seems that behind the scenes, those in charge at Kenilworth Road, are already putting plans in place, for the summer transfer window.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Hatters are one of a number of clubs from across the EFL, who are taking an interest in Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei.

The 25-year-old only joined the Railwaymen from Oxford United in January 2022, and although he was unable to prevent the club being relegated from League One last season, he has gone onto score 12 goals in 35 League Two games for Crewe during the current campaign.

It is understood that form has now attracted the interest of Luton, as well as League One trio Portsmouth, Exeter and former club Oxford, and Crewe's League Two rivals Salford.

Admittedly, it could be something of a risk for Luton to bring Agyei up not one but two divisions would be a risk given the step-up in quality and expectation, especially given the top-flight ambitions being held by the Hatters.

However, it could be argued that recent history suggests that if one club is capable of making a move from League Two to the Championship work for a striker, it is Luton Town.

Back in the 2021 winter window, the Hatters completed the signing of another striker in the form of Elijah Adebayo, who joined the club on the back of an impressive first half of that particular campaign with another League Two club, in the form of Walsall.

Since then, the Fulham prospect has barely looked back, scoring 31 goals and providing nine assists in 99 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, becoming an almost instantly important part of their success in the second-tier.

As a result, the fact that Adebayo has thrived so well since swapping League Two for the Championship with Luton, does give reason for optimism that Agyei will be able to do the same.

Indeed, with both offering something of a similar physical presence, and being capable of playing as part of a two-man attack, there is a chance that the Crewe man will also be able to fit in well with the style of play employed by the Hatters.

Even if he doesn't then considering his contract with Crewe is due to expire at the end of this season, they would at least not be taking a huge financial risk by completing this move.

It seems therefore, that if Agyei is indeed keen to make a move to the Championship in the wake of these revelations, he could find worse clubs to do it with than Luton.