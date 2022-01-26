Opinion: As inevitable transfer interest emerges, Blackburn Rovers simply must stand firm

In a way, you have to feel that Blackburn Rovers were going to have to deal with transfer interest from elsewhere during the January window.

With Rovers performing so well in the battle for promotion from the Championship, and a number of of their key players out of contract in the summer, you feel other clubs were always likely to look to Ewood Park as the source of a potential bargain this month.

Now it seems as though one club who are trying to exploit that situation as the market nears the final few days, are AFC Bournemouth.

Earlier this week, TalkSport journalist Alex Crook claimed that the Cherries have made a £2million bid for Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell, one of those who is out of contract at the club this summer.

Subsequent updates from the Lancashire Telegraph revealed that Rovers have already rejected three bids from Bournemouth for the 27-year-old, with the south coast club yet to come anywhere near Rovers’ valuation of the midfielder.

That you feel, is stance that Blackburn simply must maintain until the market draws to a close next Monday.

So far this season, Rothwell has been in simply outstanding form for Rovers, becoming a vital figure in their push for promotion.

The midfielder has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 27 Championship games for Tony Mowbray’s side, with his driving runs from the centre of the park making him an at times unstoppable force for opposition defences.

As a result, losing Rothwell’s presence from midfield would be a major blow for the Ewood Park club, during a window where you feel they need to add – to ensure they have the strength in depth to last the whole campaign in the promotion race – rather than weaken it with departures such as this.

It should of course, also be noted that Bournemouth currently sit third in the Championship, one place and three points behind Blackburn, but with a game in hand on Rothwell’s current club.

As a result, Rovers would not only be weakening themselves by sanctioning the midfielder’s sale, but strengthening a direct rival for a place in the top-flight.

Beyond that shift in the beneficiaries of Rothwell’s many undoubted talents, it is hard to imagine that being the sort of message Rovers are going to want to send out to those associated with the club, with regards to their intent and aims for the rest of the season.

As well as the disappointment and concern such a deal would no doubt generate among the fanbase, selling such a popular and influential player to a clear rival is unlikely to do much to help the morale of the rest of Blackburn’s current playing squad.

Beyond that, the riches that Rovers would receive by potentially winning promotion to the Premier League – which they look more likely to do with Rothwell in their side – are significantly greater than Bournemouth, or any other club for that matter, would be willing to pay for the midfielder.

It seems therefore, that while the risk of losing a player of Rothwell’s quality for free in summer is a significant one for Blackburn, the potential reward of taking that chance, is much greater.

Rovers defence have made a habit of standing firm on the pitch in recent weeks, with eight clean sheets in their last ten league games.

Now you feel that those in the boardroom at Ewood Park must do the exact same thing off the pitch with regards to Rothwell’s future, if the club are to have the best possible chance of seeing this push for promotion through to the very end.