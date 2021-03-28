As fresh transfer interest emerges, Norwich City ace must not rush into sealing departure: Opinion

As Norwich City prepare to hunt down the title, it is inevitable that some of their key players are going to attract interest regardless of promotion or not this summer.

Emiliano Buendia continues to impress for the Canaries with a number of impressive performances, and Todd Cantwell is also showing his class after a promising first year in the Premier League last term.

For Max Aarons, this is now his third successive full season in the first-team and he looks set to jump back up to the top-flight.

Aarons burst onto the scene back in 2018/19, turning out 41 times in the Championship as the Canaries romped their way towards the title.

The right-back hardly looked out of place in his 36 Premier League outings last season, either, and even attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona in the summer.

But such is the ambition of Norwich, they managed to cling onto Aarons, Buendia and Cantwell among others, as they looked to make an immediate return to England’s top-flight.

The ultimate Norwich City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season? Colman's Sainsburys Poll Withey Windows Foster's Lager

Aarons has, once again, established himself as the best right-back in the Championship this season. The 21-year-old has featured in every one of City’s 38 league matches, and has played an influential role in helping them mount a title charge.

Inevitably, Aarons is attracting interest ahead of the summer. AS Roma, as per Mike McGrath, are the latest team to show an interest in the full-back, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

City will probably be more resigned to losing Aarons this summer despite the Canaries on course to win the league. Stuart Webber has already admitted that the club might cash in, but only when the time is right.

But whilst a move to these clubs at this stage would be seen as a dream for a player of his age, it shouldn’t be a no-brianer to leave by any means.

Norwich will have learnt so much from their failed spell in the Premier League last season, and that should stand Daniel Farke and his side in good stead next term.

Whilst Aarons has been so impressive over the last couple of seasons, he isn’t the finished article, either. He is currently playing under a manager who is getting the best out of him and getting more and more out of him as each season passes by.

And if the worst happens and Norwich do go down next season, then the chances of Aarons proving himself to other suitors will have increased.

It’s a potentially life-changing move, but one that should be considered carefully.