Opinion: As contract uncertainty continues, out-on-loan player’s performances are a welcome sight for Blackburn Rovers

They may not have played, and the one Championship game that was on had next to no implications on the promotion battle they are embroiled in, but those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion will no doubt have very much enjoyed one thing they saw on Tuesday night.

Around an hour into Portsmouth’s League One clash with Oxford at Fratton Park, Hayden Carter picked up possession of the ball some 35 yards from goal.

The centre back then took a couple of steps forward, and then unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner of Oxford ‘keeper Jack Stevens’ net.

For Portsmouth, that goal proved to be the winner in a 3-2 victory over a top six side that keeps Pompey’s own hopes of reaching the League One play-offs this season, very much alive.

From a Blackburn perspective, moments such as that could be just as significant, when it comes to looking ahead to the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season, Carter excelled in League One during a loan spell with Burton Albion during the second half of that campaign, where he helped the Brewers perform something of a great escape from relegation.

But returning to Ewood Park last summer, the options ahead of Carter in the pecking order meant that the 22-year-old managed just a handful of appearances during the first half of the current season.

That led to a loan move back to League One with Portsmouth during the January transfer window, where he now excelling to help Danny Cowley’s side mount a late push towards the play-off places, not dissimilar to the resurgence he helped Burton produce during his spell at the Pirelli Stadium last year.

For those watching on at Blackburn, that will undoubtedly be a relief, because when Carter returns to Ewood Park this summer, the situation looks set to be rather different than it was 12 months ago.

Come the summer, Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan will be out of contract at Ewood Park, while Jan Paul van Hecke will have seen his loan move from Brighton come to an end.

With Daniel Ayala also continuing to struggle with the fitness issues that have dogged him throughout his Blackburn career, it seems the pecking order is about to open for Carter upon his return to Lancashire this summer.

As a result, the fact that Carter is once again impressing hugely, suggesting he is ready to make a step up, will be a hugely welcome sight for those watching on at his parent club, given the number of voids that may need filling in that defence, with this reducing at least some of the pressure on the club in the summer transfer market.

Indeed, Carter will not be the first Rovers centre back to take the multiple loans route to the Ewood Park first-team.

The fact that Scott Wharton, one player in that position whose long term future the club can be confident of, has also done that before becoming a key figure in the heart of Tony Mowbray’s back three this season, should also help Carter to settle back into the Blackburn team once he is back at Ewood Park.

Interestingly, it should be noted that Carter was not the only out on loan Blackburn centre back in action on Tuesday, with Tyler Magloire also in action for Northampton, where he has also impressed in helping the Cobblers in their push for promotion from League Two.

Magloire is therefore another who could give Rovers an option when they consider their defence ranks for next season.

However, the fact that Magloire is competing in the league below Portsmouth, and that he, unlike Carter, is out of contract at Blackburn this summer, means that could be a more complex decision for those in charge at Ewood Park.

With Carter though, the signs are undoubtedly promising when it comes to his prospects at Blackburn for next season.

Amid the frustration of contracts for key players that remained unsigned, that is at least one source of some comfort and consolation, for those hoping for another positive campaign in this particular part of Lancashire, next time around.