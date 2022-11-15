Opinion: As Championship interest emerges, Leeds United player could be one worth taking a risk on

One of the many sagas that looks as though it could develop in the Championship over the course of the January transfer window, involves Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw.

According to reports from Football Insider, several second-tier clubs – including one challenging for promotion – are already taking an interest in the 31-year-old ahead of the market reopening.

That comes in the wake of claims that the Elland Road club will be willing to let Forshaw move on in January, after what has been a tough time in that particular part of Yorkshire for the midfielder.

Having joined Leeds from Middlesbrough back in the 2018 January transfer window, Forshaw has managed 82 appearances in all competitions in what is now almost five years with the club.

Injuries have played a major part in that struggle for game time, something that has continued this season, with a hernia problem meaning the 31-year-old has played just 47 minutes of Premier League football this season.

As a result, the inevitable questions that may be raised about the fitness of Forshaw ahead of a potential move in January mean a deal for the midfielder could be a risk for those interested Championship clubs.

However, it could also be argued that in the circumstances, it could be one that is worth taking for those sides considering a move.

While opportunities on the pitch have not always been frequent for Forshaw over the past few seasons, there can be no denying that he does still have the quality to make a positive impact when he plays.

Can you get 24/24 on this quiz about Leeds' time in the EFL?

1 of 24 Who did Leeds face in their first EFL fixture back in 2004? Nottingham Forest Leicester City Stoke City Derby County

Indeed, when he did see action in the Premier League last season, the midfielder rarely let anyone down in a Leeds shirt, and was even at times one of the few to earn praise for his performances at times when the side were struggling.

That does seem to suggest that Forshaw would be able to thrive even more when dropping down a level to the Championship, and prove an influential figure in the centre of the park.

Meanwhile, at 31-years-old, the midfielder not only has a decent amount of time remaining in his career – providing he can keep fit – but also a wealth of experience in the top two tiers of English football behind him.

With that, he could also provide a valuable insight to the many younger players breaking through into the first-team at a range of clubs across the Championship, which could make him an important figure for certain sides, even if he is unable to play regularly.

It is also worth noting that Forshaw is in the final year of his current contract at Leeds, meaning as things stand, he could be set to leave Elland Road for free in the summer.

Combined with the fact that Jesse Marsch has plenty of other central midfield options – such as Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Mateusz Klich and Darko Gyabi – could mean the Premier League side are willing to let him go for a relatively small fee.

In turn, that would ensure that any club in the Championship would not be putting too much on the line from a financial perspective, with a player over who there may be some question marks about what the can get out of him on the pitch.

With that in mind, it does seem that for all Forshaw’s recent injury issues, the growing interest in him from the Championship amid the uncertainty about his future at Leeds, makes perfect sense.