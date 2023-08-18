Highlights Cardiff City is close to completing a loan deal with Arsenal for goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, which would add depth to their goalkeeping department.

If the deal goes through, Runarsson will be one of four first-team goalkeeping options for Bluebirds boss Bulut to choose from.

The arrival of Runarsson could limit the opportunities for current goalkeepers Alnwick and Luthra, potentially leading to either Alnwick's departure or more game time for Luthra.

As the summer transfer window enters its final fortnight there is still work to be done for plenty of clubs across the country, and beyond.

Cardiff City are of course, no different, and it seems the Bluebirds are continuing their work to add to their squad for new manager Erol Bulut, as they look to avoid being pulled into a repeat of last season's Championship relegation battle.

It seems as though the Bluebirds could soon be set to do that with the completion of an loan agreement with Premier League side Arsenal, that may arguably have knock-on effects for those already in the Cardiff squad, in one particular position.

Gunners 'keeper close to completing Cardiff move

According to reports from Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath on Thursday, Arsenal have now agreed a deal for goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson to join Cardiff on a season-long loan deal.

It is a move that would add yet more depth to the goalkeeping department at Cardiff, and one which could perhaps open the door to other opportunities, for those already making up part of it.

Bluebirds not short on options between the posts

If Runarsson does indeed complete his move to the Welsh capital, then he will be one of four first-team goalkeeping options for Bluebirds boss Bulut to pick from.

Ryan Allsop has established himself as the club's first choice between the posts since his arrival from Derby last summer, although his absence through injury means the experienced Jak Alnwick has started the club's first three league and cup games of the season.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Rohan Luthra, who made his senior debut late last season, has also been in the matchday squad at the start of the current campaign.

As a result, bringing Runarsson into the squad would ensure there is plenty of competition in that position, especially given Allsop ought to be back in action well before the season draws to a close.

Runarsson to challenge for a starting spot?

You imagine that if Runarsson was to make the move to the Welsh capital, he is going to want to play regular first-team football, as he did when he was on loan with Alanyaspor last season, making 32 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish top-flight side.

That in turn, would limit the opportunities of Alnwick, who as an experienced number one may not want to lose that spot, and is now into the final year of his contract with the Bluebirds, which could make this their last chance to cash in on him.

Luthra meanwhile, may now be at the stage where he could benefit from the development that comes with more regular first-team football, which would also be limited by the arrival of Runarsson.

Bringing in the Iceland international would therefore, potentially give Cardiff the depth they need in the goalkeeping department to either allow Alnwick to move on for a return on their investment, or to give Luthra the chance to get some useful senior minutes under his belt with some game time on his own.

It seems therefore, that as one goalkeeper heads towards Cardiff this summer in the form of Runarsson, it could make sense for another, to move on from the Welsh capital in one way or another.