Highlights Arsenal missed out on the opportunity to sign Jude Bellingham, who has become one of the best footballers in the world, due to his decision to stay with Birmingham City's academy system.

Arsenal can make amends for their mistake by potentially showing interest in Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton, a promising 19-year-old midfielder who has shown potential in the Championship.

Wharton's physicality and all-round abilities make him a valuable asset, and a move to the Premier League with Arsenal could help tap into his full potential, although a loan move back to Blackburn for consistent game time may be beneficial for his development.

It was revealed earlier this week that Arsenal almost made the signing of Jude Bellingham before he opted to stay with Birmingham City’s academy system.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners were within 48 hours of capturing the megastar at the age of just 14 for a tiny figure of just £500,000.

Bellingham went on to remain with Blues, before making a big-money switch to Borussia Dortmund at just 17.

He signed for the Bundesliga outfit for a reported £25 million in 2020 before making an £88.5 million switch to Real Madrid last summer.

This proved a lucrative fee for Birmingham, who secured their financial future off the back of the money earned for bringing through the English star into senior level football.

Bellingham has gone on to become one of the best footballers in the world, an England international and the future of Real Madrid’s midfield.

How can Arsenal avoid making their Jude Bellingham mistake again?

Arsenal will forever rue the opportunity that they missed out on, as Bellingham signing for them at 14 would’ve secured him as one of their most promising young players.

Imagining the 20-year-old playing alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard for Mikel Arteta’s side is a mouthwatering prospect that will have to remain a what if scenario.

But Arsenal have the opportunity to make amends for that mistake with their potential interest in Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton.

Wharton is one of the brightest young talents to emerge from the Championship in the last year, impressing with his performances in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the north London club, but they face competition from rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.

He made 18 appearances in the Championship last season, as Rovers finished seventh in the table.

The midfielder has gone from strength to strength in recent months, establishing himself as a key part of the Blackburn first team squad.

At 19, it is clear that the youngster has a lot of potential to develop into a top Premier League star.

Is Adam Wharton ready for the Premier League?

Wharton’s style of play makes him a massive asset to have in the squad, with his physicality and agility combining to make an all-rounder that can contribute in defence and attack.

There have been multiple midfielders sold for more than £100 million in the last year or so, highlighting the importance of the position in the modern game.

Wharton could be a much cheaper alternative that has the potential to become as valuable as the likes of Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo.

A move to the Premier League in January would be a big step-up for Wharton, but he could still play some role in Arteta’s side.

However, a loan move back to Blackburn may be a more beneficial idea as he still needs consistent game time to aid his development.

Wharton is by no means a finished product, and would require the right coaching to tap into his full potential.

But Arsenal could offer him that pathway, which would certainly go some way to making up for their failure to sign Bellingham all those years ago.