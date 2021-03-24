Opinion: Arrival of 24-year-old would suggest Nottingham Forest are learning from previous mistakes:

Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall recently sat down with the club’s supporters trust to discuss a wide number of issues, with recruitment a hot topic.

Forest endured a hectic summer transfer window, with 14 new signings arriving at the club as they looked to recover from last season’s hangover.

But those changes have failed to pay off, with Forest now languishing towards the bottom half of the Championship, leaving Chris Hughton with plenty to do in the summer.

Nicholas Randall was open and honest as he admitted that the club have been guilty of adopting too much of a “short-termist” approach in recent years in terms of player turnover.

In the summer, the likes of Jack Colback, Harry Arter, Fouad Bachirou and Lyle Taylor were all brought in. Four players all aged 30 or over, leaving fans desiring younger signings being made.

That brings us on nicely to transfer speculation which has emerged this morning.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out Barrie McKay? Yes No

Reports from Football Insider have today linked with the signing of Forest with Blackpool forward Jerry Yates. Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old, who has been in fine form for the Tangerines this season.

Yates has scored 16 goals in 40 games across all competitions this term, with 14 of those goals coming in 33 League One appearances.

Last season, the striker was also impressive, netting 13 goals in League Two as Swindon won automatic promotion, with the season being curtailed.

At 24, he would represent an unproven, inexperienced signing at this level, but at the same time, a player who has a desire to make the step up and keep on improving.

When you look at Forest’s current attacking options, each one of Chris Hughton’s senior strikers are over the age of 30 – Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray, with the latter set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Will Swan is very much seen as a long-term option for the Reds, but after failing to set the world alight in League Two with Port Vale this season, it would be slightly risky to hand him a run of regular games next season.

Yates’ goal record in League One is impressive this term, and he’s at an age where he will only get better. It’s time for Forest to reap those rewards, rather than sell those types of players for profit.