Opinion: Arnaut Danjuma situation needs to be addressed for Bournemouth to approach final weeks of window

As we enter the closing exchanges of the summer transfer window, Scott Parker’s Bournemouth are yet to significantly upgrade their squad that achieved a sixth placed finish in 2020/21.

The Cherries were on the receiving end of a 3-2 loss in the play-off semi finals last term to eventual winners Brentford after going two goals up in the tie thanks to strikes from Arnaut Danjuma.

Amongst some fitness concerns and doubts over his own future on the South Coast, Danjuma has barely featured in both pre-season and the opening three encounters of 2021/22.

The Dutchman is of a much higher standard than the Championship and he proved just that with 17 goals and eight assists last term, some of which took supporters’ breath away.

The 24-year-old’s deal at The Vitality Stadium runs until the summer of 2024, three more seasons which means the club should recoup a pretty penny for his outgoing transfer.

From the outside it does not seem that he is anywhere near as motivated for this campaign as he was the last and having a player in that mindset on your books is not productive for either party.

If the Cherries are to mount a serious push for automatic promotion this term, they should sell Danjuma and reinvest the money in two or three quality players for the level.

Having been a key player at Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in his playing career, Parker is bound to have the contacts and cause this season to attract players capable of propelling Bournemouth up the table.

They hugely underperformed to finish sixth in 2020/21, with the right additions, the Cherries could assemble a squad the rest of the division would fear.

Attacking midfielder Philip Billing has been in inspired form, bagging in all three matches thus far, with some Championship promotion skill and knowhow alongside him there is a title winning attacking contingent in the making.

Parker won the Championship play-offs with Fulham in 2019/20 after failing to really catch fire during the season, useful experience for the job at the hand but an uncertainty that he will be looking to avoid with Bournemouth, an unmotivated Arnaut Danjuma will only portray a missed opportunity for the Cherries this term.

