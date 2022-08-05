Opinion: Are Forest Green Rovers destined for back-to-back promotions?

There’s no reason why Forest Green can’t follow Burton Albion and Luton Town’s examples in recent seasons and fire themselves from League Two to the Championship in successive seasons.

This weekend’s clash against Ipswich Town, a favourite for automatic promotion, will truly test the mettle of Rovers on the pitch, and off it they look every inch like the modern, forward-thinking football clubs in the mould of Brighton and Brentford which have enjoyed such success in recent years.

Watford dealt a blow to Forest Green’s hopes by poaching last season’s title-winning manager Rob Edwards, but Rovers haven’t let the Hornets sting them too much and were swift in appointing a young, cultured manager with positive domestic and international experience in Ian Burchnall.

Forest Green fans will be hoping that he can be their version of Nathan Jones in his first spell with Luton who inspired a meteoric rise from League Two to Championship in two seasons.

Burchnall’s appointment perfectly fits Forest Green’s culture as a young and progressive manager, but do not be fooled: Forest Green are here to take over, not just to take part.

Between every paragraph on Rovers’ website is a graphic of three stars – two are filled in, and one is greyed out.

They have gotten out of the National League, and made it to League 1: their final step is attaining Championship status.

Majority owners Ecotricity haven’t only made headlines by turning Forest Green into the Football League’s first vegan club or powering the club exclusively by renewable energy – they have also been pumping money into the club’s wage structure to ensure that they not only survive but thrive in their first season in the third tier.

Wednesday’s signing of Connor Wickham on a short-term deal until January is a real statement of intent, and will surely add some venom to the Rovers attack if he can remain available.

Ian Burchnall had this to say when asked about the signing on FGR’s website: “Connor’s not had the easiest couple of years, one or two injuries, and then when he was fit with MK [Dons] last year he probably didn’t play as much as he wanted to. We know his top level is extremely high, and we want to build him up so he can perform well for us. He was hungry to join us and be a part of it.” With 120 Premier League appearances to his name and still in his 20s, Wickham certainly has both pedigree and time on his side. Burchnall will surely be hoping that the open and welcoming atmosphere which Forest Green are famed for will allow his new signing to settle in and get back to his best form.

Year on year, it seems that League One is becoming more competitive, filled with massive clubs with genuine star quality.

Derby and Conor Hourihane seem like a match made in heaven, Sheffield Wednesday boast quality all across the pitch, and somehow Jonson Clarke-Harris is still at Peterborough United.

That being said, however, League One always springs surprises and there are inevitably dark horses who find themselves in promotion contention despite being unheralded going into the season.

If Wickham can get firing and Burchnall can keep the harmony going in a squad whose togetherness and morale drove them to a title last year, you wouldn’t bet against them sneaking into the playoffs.