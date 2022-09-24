Opinion: Appointing 40-year-old as manager would be a continuation of strange decision making at Cardiff City

Cardiff City took the surprise decision to dismiss Steve Morison of his duties after a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

No formal replacement has been announced at the moment, with Mark Hudson leading the group in a caretaker role over the international break.

The 40-year-old may well have the chance to kick-off a new era in South Wales when the Bluebirds host Burnley next Saturday.

However, it would be a huge risk to give Hudson the job on a full-time basis given the lack of proven Championship performers in the squad.

Should the going get tough and the possibility of relegation increase over the coming months, Cardiff do not have a large group of senior players that they can call upon to dig them out of a hole.

Inexperience in the dugout may not help this hypothetical situation either.

Curtis Nelson, Joe Ralls, Romaine Sawyers and Callum Robinson have built up impressive CVs in the EFL and the Premier League over the years and could become dependable figures should they need to be, but they are a quartet of players surrounded by inexperience on the pitch, and with Hudson’s CV being modest managerially, it might not be the best mix.

The club did not see their long term vision working under Steve Morison but replacing him with someone arguably as underqualified for the role as the former Millwall striker was in the first place would make a mockery of the decision process at the club.

After completely rebuilding the squad in the summer, the Bluebirds should be prepared to invest in a manager who can get the best out of the squad, and the jury is out on Hudson’s credentials to do that, when the downside could be calamitous, should the season end in relegation.

That is not to say that Hudson could not prove to be a successful appointment, the former centre back has bided his time since retirement and worked under some great coaches to learn from at both Huddersfield Town and Cardiff, but there is a lack of evidence to suggest that he would be an upgrade on Morison.

Cardiff’s chances of relegation will increase, for sacking Morison and replacing him with Hudson, more than they would have done if they had simply stuck it out with Morison for the rest of the campaign.

An interesting one to monitor for sure, especially if Hudson is trusted with a few matches to show what he has got.