Opinion: Antoine Semenyo’s return could push Bristol City into upper reaches of the table

Antoine Semenyo is finally back from injury, and announced his return triumphantly with a goal in a 20-minute cameo versus Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Semenyo enjoyed a breakout season last year, with the 22-year-old making 20 goal contributions in the Championship and finding himself called up to the Ghanaian senior national team along the way.

However, Crystal Palace’s ears will surely have pricked up at the news that Semenyo is fit and firing again. His contract expires in the summer of 2023, and the young forward suits Palace’s recruitment policy of young, lower-division players perfectly. The Guardian have reported that an offer is being prepared, with Everton and Bournemouth waiting in the wings.

Semenyo, a Londoner could join Michael Olise and Ebere Eze as part of Patrick Vieira’s youth revolution at Palace.

If The Robins can keep hold of him, however, he seems ready to showcase his development even further.

So far, City have been relying on Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells and Chris Martin in reserve as their forward line, and it’s served them in good stead so far – the 20-year-old Conway in particular has marked four goals in all competitions.

It should be noted, however, that The Robins have enjoyed a reasonably kind start to the season from a fixture perspective, having played two promoted teams, as well as a rebuilding Cardiff team and a Luton Town side whose star defender Kal Naismith moved to Bristol in the summer.

The next five fixtures should prove more challenging, with trips to Norwich and Burnley following clashes with a mean Preston defence yet to concede a goal this season.

To unlock these higher-quality defences, the returning Semenyo may well be the answer, but he won’t be able to do it alone.

The aforementioned Conway seems to be the best foil for Semenyo’s running and knack for being in the right place at the right time. On Wednesday night it was Semenyo’s interception in midfield that sent Conway through, before he unselfishly squared to his strike partner to seal The Robins’ place in the third round.

The duo are 20 and 22, and form a fearsome young core along with Han-Noah Massengo, Kane Wilson and Alex Scott, all of whom are under 23.

As usual with Championship teams boasting talent as promising as this, their success is dependent on their ability to retain their stars or, if they do have to leave, their ability to ably replace those they lose.

Bristol City have shown that they can handle life without Semenyo, as evidenced by their results so far this season – but if they finally want to push on, they might need to keep him around.