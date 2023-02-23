Opinion: Amid struggles in this position, Leeds United can take some heart from player’s Championship loan spell

On position where Leeds United have found things rather difficult this season, is at left-back.

The Elland Road club started the campaign with both Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo absent through injury, and were unable to bring in another option in that position in the transfer window.

That has so far left Pascal Struijk, despite being more naturally a centre back, operating on that side of their defence for the majority of the season.

But while the 23-year-old did produce some encouraging performances in that role earlier in the campaign, his form has dipped of late.

As a result, there have been some costly errors slip into his game, which have not helped the Whites in their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, although Firpo has returned to fitness, the fact he is yet to break back into the side ahead of Struijk despite the latter’s form, does arguably say something about his own standing at Leeds.

Elsewhere, even with the recruitment of Max Wober, who is capable of playing left-back, in the January window, Leeds still look short in that position, with the Austrian so far playing his natural centre back.

Consequentially, the Elland Road club’s problems at left-back are continuing, one player they can at least take some solace in the form of over the past few weeks, is Leo Hjelde.

At 19-years-old, and having made just two Premier League appearances for Leeds since his move from Celtic in the summer of 2021, the Norwegian was never going to be the solution to their issues on the left of defence this season.

Instead, the loan move he secured to Championship side Rotherham United in the January transfer window looked a sensible one in terms of getting him more experience, and it appears it could provide some hope for the future for Leeds in that problem position.

While injury has so far restricted him to just four appearances for the Millers since his move, the teenager has impressed when he has got the chance out on the pitch.

Right from the start, Hjelde made an impact for Rotherham, his attacking play just a minute into his debut helping to open the scoring in a 4-0 win over play-off hopefuls Blackburn.

Since then, the left-back has also helped his loan side to potentially useful points in their battle against relegation, with draws against two more promotion chasers in Watford and Sheffield United.

On Tuesday night meanwhile, Hjelde returned to the Rotherham starting lineup after two-and-a-half weeks out through injury, to help them to a big 2-1 victory against another top six contender, in the form of Sunderland.

The fact therefore, that Hjelde has been able to adapt to his new surroundings, help his side to some positive results against expectations, and quickly get back up to speed after spells out through injury, while impressing in the process, does seem to say a fair amount for the quality and potential he possesses.

Indeed, in the wake of those efforts, it could be argued that the teenager is showing that he has the attributes required to become something of an asset for Leeds in the years to come.

With all that in mind, you get the feeling that in a season where Leeds have found things so difficult at left-back, Hjelde has at least given them something that may be able to look forward to in the future, with regards to that particular position.