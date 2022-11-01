Opinion: Amid Man Utd transfer interest, Norwich City simply must make this decision on 22-year-old

Norwich City look as though they will have a big decision on their hands come the January transfer window.

That will certainly be the case if recent reports surrounding full-back Max Aarons prove to be accurate.

As per Football Insider, Manchester United have shortlisted the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window, with the club stepping up plans to sign a right-back.

Their report states that the 22-year-old is under consideration at Old Trafford despite currently playing in the Championship, and that Aarons is valued at £15 million.

Given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has played barely any football for United this season, it seems that Aarons would arrive as competition to Diogo Dalot, who appears to have the position locked down at Old Trafford at present.

Norwich’s position is weakened, of course, by the fact that Aarons has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Carrow Road by the time January arrives.

That gives them a real decision to make – cash in in January, or keep hold and risk his value deteriorating in the summer.

The latter would be a risk worth taking, in my personal opinion, though.

For me, Norwich City when making a decision on Aarons in the coming months, have to be looking at the bigger picture for the season, and that is promotion.

Although things have been shaky under Dean Smith in recent weeks, that is still ultimately the aim for the Canaries come the end of the season and with the squad at their disposal, they are more than capable of challenging for that prize.

Given they are chasing that ambitious goal, then, selling one of their best players, and a player that has starred in the division for them previously would make little sense whatsoever.

Particularly when you consider the other options they would have at their disposal.

Dean Smith would either have to make do with Sam Byram as a right back, who is solid but not at Aarons’ level, or, dip into the transfer market in January – a notoriously difficult time to sign player.

Now, of course, you could argue that selling in January would be maximising Aarons’ value, and that may be accurate, but, Norwich should, in my opinion, risk losing a few million on his price tag, with the ultimate aim of being in the Premier League next season, where the fortunes on offer would more than make up for it.

It isn’t like Aarons is suddenly going to be worthless in the summer, either, with a year still left on his current deal.

There is even the possibility that if Norwich went on to achieve promotion, Aarons could potentially extend his stay at Carrow Road. As unlikely as that seems at present, Premier League football could change everything.

Indeed, then, with the bigger picture of promotion in mind, Norwich City should do everything they can to keep hold of Max Aarons amid Manchester United’s transfer interest in the 22-year-old.

A mid-season sale, whilst perhaps optimising the sell on value of the 22-year-old, would leave the Canaries backline far less talented, and for what? A few extra million in the bank compared to what he might sell for in the summer?

I really think the decision on this one should be clear for Dean Smith and Norwich City.