Opinion: Amid fresh League One interest, Sunderland must now make an immediate move for experienced striker

You get the feeling at this point that League One’s biggest transfer saga right now could rumble on for weeks as Jermain Defoe sits down to decide what he wants to do with the next few months of his career.

Having been a goalscorer throughout his career, Defoe has found himself as a free agent for the first time ever after leaving the Scottish Premiership champions Rangers last week.

The 39-year-old spent the last three years at Ibrox and in that time scored plenty of goals – 32 in 74 outings in all competitions in-fact – but with his playing opportunities severely limited this season the Gers gave him the blessing to play out the remainder of the season elsewhere.

And the final few months of the 2021-22 campaign could be the final time that Defoe pulls on his boots for competitive action, meaning he has a huge decision to make.

The rumours soon started after his Rangers release that Defoe’s former club Sunderland would be the ideal landing spot for the rest of the season, and with their striker shortage you can see why.

Nathan Broadhead’s latest setback came at a bad time and Defoe could really ease the load on Ross Stewart in the short-term.

Any potential Black Cats reunion with Defoe will look to be ruined by both Charlton Athletic – another former club of the striker’s albeit as a youth player – and Oxford United though, with Sky Sports reporting that both have shown interest.

The Telegraph have followed up on that by revealing that Oxford have held talks with Defoe, which may be somewhat surprising considering they don’t boast the fanbase of either Sunderland or the Addicks.

Defoe has already revealed that talks with Sunderland are out in the open – Lee Johnson though did not sound very confident of securing a deal for the veteran though unless he was playing things down on purpose as a decoy.

But with fresh interest mounting from all avenues for Defoe, Sunderland should now make a fresh play for him as out of all the clubs linked, they perhaps need him the most.

Not only would it give the fans a real lift but there’s no way that Defoe will have lost that goalscoring touch, even if he is nearing the age of 40.

Should they not secure a deal for the 57-cap England international then it could be a massive opportunity that slips through the net in their race for promotion with extra fire-power needed – this is one that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus should be pushing through.