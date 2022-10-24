Opinion: Amid Aston Villa interest, Vincent Kompany should take a leaf out of Michael Beale’s book

Championship managers have been chopping and changing what feels like more frequently than ever this season.

To date, nine managers have either been sacked or moved on for pastures new so far this season, which, considering most teams in the division have played just 16 games, is quite remarkable.

It appears, though, that there is once again danger of a 10th managerial change in the Championship, with Aston Villa reportedly looking towards the second tier as they look to appoint a permanent successor to Steven Gerrard.

As per Football Insider, the man they would potentially like to hire is Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

Their report states that the Clarets boss is a ‘strong contender’ to become the next Villa boss, with the 36-year-old ‘firmly on the radar’ as they seek their next boss.

However, in my opinion, Kompany should take a leaf out of Michael Beale’s book at QPR after he turned down the chance to manage Wolves in favour of remaining at Loftus Road. Here’s why.

First of all, out of loyalty, and integrity.

Now, with the number of sackings of managers, and some prematurely, it could be argued that football is lacking in those qualities, and that would be hard to argue against.

However, if he did decide to stay at Burnley, Kompany would be showing a tremendous amount of both.

We must not forget that the Clarets boss recently came out and said that he had signed what he described as a “four to five year contract”, so to leave less than four to five months after signing that deal would be hugely disappointing.

Not only that, but Burnley really backed Vincent Kompany in the transfer market this summer.

Of course, we don’t know exactly how much influence the manager and/or the recruitment team have in every individual signing, but given the players that arrived, it’s hard to argue the club didn’t back their new boss.

16 new faces arrived at Turf Moor this summer, whether on a free, for a fee, or on loan, with plenty going in the opposite direction, too.

No doubt Kompany would have wanted more, having missed out on Coventry’s Callum O’Hare, for example, but, Burnley signed plenty of players from Belgium, where Kompany previously worked, suggesting he had a big hand in plenty of the arrivals this summer.

Again, when a club has backed you so well, to turn around and walk away after just a few months would be a shame.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, though, is that Burnley are looking like real automatic promotion contenders this season.

Whilst there is no doubt that having played at the highest level, Kompany will want to manage there, there is absolutely no reason that he cannot take this Burnley side back into the top flight.

Although drawing plenty, the club have been beaten just once this season, sit third in the division one point behind first place, and most importantly, are still getting used to Kompany’s style of play.

The possession based style is not an easy one to just suddenly start playing, particularly when Burnley have not necessarily been used to that sort of style in recent years, so you feel as the season goes on, and that style becomes more familiar, the Clarets will only get stronger.

To say that when they are just one point off the top of the league can only bode well.

Indeed, Kompany is on to a good thing at Turf Moor, to see him leave this Burnley project so prematurely would be a huge shame.

For the sake of the Championship and for Burnley fans, let’s hope he decides to take a leaf out of Michael Beale’s book and remain at the club he committed to only a few months ago.