Opinion: Amid a busy summer, imminent Cardiff agreement with West Brom could be key

Even before the summer transfer window opened, an underwhelming 2020/21 season meant a summer squad overhaul always looked to be on the cards at Cardiff City.

That is something that has certainly happened already, with the Bluebirds adding no fewer than ten new senior players to their side since the market opened, and it seems they are not done yet.

According to reports from the Express and Star journalist Joseph Masi, the club are set to complete a deal to bring centre back Cedric Kipre on loan to the Welsh capital from West Brom.

With that deal, it could be argued that for all the signings they have completed so far, Cardiff would still be completing a very important piece of business here.

Are these 20 statements about former Cardiff City players true or false?

1 of 20 Heidar Helguson joined Cardiff from QPR - true or false? True False

Although they have recruited heavily already this summer, Kipre would be the first centre back to be added to Steve Morison’s squad if he does indeed join, and that is certainly a positon the club need to strengthen.

Following the departure of Aden Flint earlier this summer, Cardiff now have just three senior natural central defenders on their books as things stand.

Given one of those, Sean Morrison, is likely to miss a significant portion, if not all, of next season with an ACL injury, new central defensive additions to ensure Cardiff have the depth they need in that position do look to be rather vital, even in a side that has already recruited as much as it has this summer.

With Kipre, Cardiff are therefore getting some much needed cover in a key area of the pitch, with a player who will surely have plenty to prove once this move has been confirmed.

Having joined West Brom back in the summer of 2020, the 25-year-old has rather struggled for opportunities with the Baggies, managing just 19 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club.

This move therefore, represents a chance for Kipre to deliver a reminder of just what he is capable of.

Given his previous performances in the Championship with Wigan that earned him the move to The Hawthorns just after West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League, it does seem that at this level, there is still a fair amount that he can bring to a team such as Cardiff.

With that in mind, it seems that even after making as many signings as Cardiff have this summer, there can still be important business to do for those clubs who have been busy in the market.

A deal to bring Kipre to the Welsh capital, certainly looks as though it falls into that category.