Opinion: Alternative early summer targets make Blackburn Rovers signing’s start to Ewood life even more impressive

Since making the move from Coventry City to Blackburn Rovers in the final days of the summer transfer window, Dom Hyam has barely put a foot wrong.

The 26-year-old has been an outstanding figure at the heart of Blackburn’s defence, both with his feet and in the air, playing a key and consistent role in keeping opposition attacks at bay.

His versatility has also been on display with the way he has drifted into a right-back role from his more natural centre back position at times, where he has again been as reliable as ever.

All that has been topped off his stunning scorpion kick finish to seal a 2-0 win over Watford in his side’s best performance of the season last month, meaning he is fast becoming a cult hero at Ewood Park.

That is the sort of start to life that many new signings could only dream of when arriving at their new side.

In Hyam’s case, given he only arrived late in the market, what had gone before this move in the summer only makes that all the more impressive.

With captain Darragh Lenihan and Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke both departing Blackburn at the end of last season, central defence was an area they undoubtedly needed to strengthen in the market.

Ultimately, they were made to wait until Hyam’s arrival in the latter stages of August to do that, although it was not for the want of trying earlier in the window.

Among the central defensive options to Rovers were reported to have tried for earlier in the summer, were Anel Ahmedhodzic, and Ben Davies.

In Ahmedhodzic, the Lancashire club would have been signing a centre back who had won two Swedish titles and played in the Champions League under Rovers’ newly appointed head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, while off the back of a loan spell in the French top-flight with Bordeaux.

Davies meanwhile, was at the time a Liverpool player with a great deal of Championship experience, not least from a loan spell where he had helped Sheffield United reach the play-off just last season.

But with both those players eventually heading elsewhere – Davies to Rangers and Ahmedhodzic to Sheffield United – Rovers would eventually get their defensive reinforcement, in the form of Hyam.

That however, secured them a different type of option, with the 26-year-old arguably a less high profile piece of business, considering he was coming from a Championship rival, rather than a top-flight club, which unlike Ahmedhodzic and Davies, he did not have any experience of being a part of.

While only Hyam will truly know how aware he was of Blackburn’s interest Davies and Ahmedhodzic before they moved for him, but if he was aware, the likely comparison with those other options, may have put pressure on him to perform for Rovers.

As has already been mentioned though, it that was the case, it hasn’t shown in his performances, and even if he was not aware, there can be no denying that supporters of Blackburn most certainly were.

That is something that in turn could have raised scrutiny on Hyam and the club regardless, with the inevitable comparisons had the 26-year-old not performed as well as he has, especially given how well Ahmedhodzic started his own career with Sheffield United.

But with Hyam starting his own Blackburn career in the style he has, the club have had no reason to worry about those central defensive targets they previously missed out on, with those links with the likes of Davies and Ahmedhodzic no seemingly little more than a distant memory for supporters.

The fact that is now case, is something that can only be seen as testament to Hyam for the way he has applied himself since his move to Blackburn, and indeed the club themselves, for picking him out as a potential target, and then being willing to produce the backing needed, to get what has turned into a vital business, over the line.