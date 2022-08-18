Opinion: Allowing 21-year-old to depart Cardiff City will prove to be a mistake

Sheffield Wednesday are set to complete the signing of Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City, as per Glen Williams.

The Bluebirds have made an impressive start to the Championship season, but denting their squad depth in a key area of the pitch would be a mistake.

McGuinness leaving, potentially for the entirety of the campaign, would leave Curtis Nelson, Cedric Kipre, Jack Simpson, Oliver Denham and Perry Ng as Steve Morison’s remaining centre back options.

Nelson and Kipre have not hit the heights that they did in the 2019/20 season since, and though the latter has been impressive so far, he was not been first choice after joining West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2020.

Jack Simpson has struggled for game-time in Scotland in recent years and remains unproven in English football, while Denham is a raw talent with just five second tier appearances to his name.

Ng can fill in there but is a specialist full back and is more suited to playing in a back three than a central defensive pairing.

McGuinness started 72% of Cardiff’s Championship matches last season, and offers versatility as a capable right back as well as centre back.

Allowing him to sign for Wednesday on loan should include a recall clause, or it could be a decision they will regret further down the line if injuries hit.

The Owls will likely be paying a loan fee, which helps the Bluebirds after a very busy transfer window, but they do not want to be underprepared for the hectic schedule that lies ahead before the World Cup.

Simpson made his league debut for the Bluebirds in their 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening, with Kipre not able to play against his parent club, and though the Baggies were contained very effectively, Simpson has a way to go before establishing himself as a competent Championship centre back, to which McGuinness did last season.

Morison is looking to implement a more possession-based style of play in the Welsh capital at the moment and that may give an insight into why McGuinness is heading through the exit, time will tell if it is the right decision.