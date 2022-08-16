Opinion: Alex Neil deserves Sunderland backing after recent transfer frustrations

It has been an interesting summer at the Stadium of Light ever since Sunderland earned promotion to the Championship.

A play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers ended the club’s four year absence from the second tier, with the appointment of Alex Neil being the catalyst for a run of good form that secured a top six finish in the table.

The team’s preparations for the league season getting underway has been disrupted by the number of loan players that the Black Cats relied upon last season.

The initial speculation surrounding Ross Stewart’s position at the club also didn’t help proceedings.

But transfer business has been secured to help improve Neil’s side ahead of the Championship action returning.

However, the former Preston North End and Norwich City boss is clearly still frustrated with what the club have achieved this window.

Six signings have arrived, with Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke included as returning additions having spent the previous campaign with the team on a temporary basis.

That means only four fresh faces have joined up with the first team squad despite making the jump up a division.

Neil’s patience must have been tested when Everton forward Nathan Broadhead opted to join Wigan Athletic instead of making a return to Sunderland when both clubs made a loan offer to the Toffees.

But given the job that Neil has done to bring the club back to the second tier, it is only right that he demands the backing in the transfer market.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

While the team has had a positive start to the season, it is going to be a long and gruelling campaign ahead.

A deep squad will be required in order to maintain this competitive level until May.

Fortunately, there are still a little under three weeks remaining for the club to conduct further transfer business.

But time is running out and if Neil is left short then the recruitment team will only have themselves to blame if the team is left wanting through an injury or fitness crisis.

Investment is needed in the team as Sunderland knows all too well how easy it is to get stuck in League One.

The club cannot risk falling into that trap again.