Opinion: Agreeing fresh terms with 22-year-old should be a priority for Nottingham Forest before January arrives

If there’s one man who loves playing football regularly, it’s Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah.

Fornah impressed in League One last season, spending the campaign on loan at Plymouth Argyle and making 44 appearances in all competitions for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Since returning to the City Ground, Fornah has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The midfielder produced two impressive displays in the Carabao Cup, particularly in the first round against Bradford City where he picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Fornah is a strong character. He voiced his intentions to give Chris Hughton a headache after that display, insisting that “nothing fazes” him and it is his “destiny” to represent the first-team.

In terms of Championship football, though, the chances haven’t quite been there for Fornah. His only minutes came in the latter stages of their 2-1 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers in August.

The midfielder has been training in the first-team under Steve Cooper since the Welshman’s arrival on Trentside, though, as he continues to bide his time and wait patiently for an opportunity.

Can Forest afford to be too patient with Fornah, though?

At the end of the season, the 22-year-old’s deal expires at the City Ground. He put pen-to-paper on a new contract in 2019 which would run until this summer, however there is yet to be any developments on that front.

This means that, in January, Fornah has the license to talk to other clubs and discuss potential pre-contract moves.

Of course, this may not be an avenue he wishes to explore. He is a key figure for Andy Reid’s Under-23 side and has a real affinity for the club, so may not wish to discuss with anyone else but Forest.

But even then, clubs can still come in and bid for the midfielder, and potentially get him for a cut-price deal or even on a free transfer come the end of the campaign.

Forest’s current midfield options are Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and James Garner, with Cafu out of favour at the moment.

Yates is likely to be a real mainstay going forward, but Colback is only getting older and Garner is only on loan.

Forest, as they so often do with their academy graduates, need to look to the future, and Fornah represents a young, hungry player who can offer real quality and depth in a position which needs strengthening.

They need to secure his services for the long-term.