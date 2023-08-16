Highlights With Daniel Ayala leaving Blackburn Rovers and concerns over Ashley Phillips' departure, the club needs to find a new centre back this summer. Danny Batth was a potential option, but recent updates suggest a deal is not certain.

With Daniel Ayala departing following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season, a new centre back has been on the agenda for Blackburn Rovers for much of this summer transfer window.

The need to add to those options at the heart of their backline was then further enhanced earlier this month, when it was confirmed that Ashley Phillips had completed his move to Tottenham, following a hugely promising breakthrough campaign at Ewood Park while still only 17 last season.

For some time, it had seemed as though that void at the heart of Rovers' defence could have been filled by Sunderland's Danny Batth.

The Lancashire club were linked with a move for the 32-year-old back in July, and had seemingly been given a boost earlier this month, when it was claimed that Batth would be allowed to leave Sunderland before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

However, fresh updates in recent days suggested that a deal to bring Batth to Rovers is now far from certain to happen, with separate revelations indicating that those in charge at Ewood Park, may already have a useful alternative on their radar.

What is the latest on Batth's potential move to Blackburn?

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon at the weekend, Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson remains keen to bring Batth to the club.

However, he faces a battle with his bosses to do that, with Blackburn's board apparently reluctant to invest in another significant for an experienced defender, as they did with Ayala - who found a large portion of his time at the club hampered by injuries.

Meanwhile, journalist Darren Witcoop has reported that while no deal is close, Blackburn have shown an interest in Reading centre back Tom McIntyre.

Given the circumstances that appear to be developing right now, it could therefore be argued that if Rovers are to maintain that current stance with Batth, then McIntyre could be a useful alternative option for the club to pursue in their hunt for central defensive reinforcements.

McIntyre could do a similar job to Batth at Ewood Park

At 24-years-old, McIntyre is eight years younger than Batth, meaning there should be none of the concerns for the Rovers board about a repeat of the Ayala situation, when it comes to the potential long term prospects of the deal.

Admittedly, that does mean that McIntyre is far from close to matching Batth for the experience that Rovers do seem to be looking for in a new centre back this month.

However, the Reading man has still made 95 Championship appearances during his time with the Royals. As a result, he is far from a novice at this level, meaning he would still know exactly what is required of him were he to make the move to Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

It should also be noted that McIntyre is left-footed, and capable of playing at left-back, which ought to tick another box for Rovers in their search for reinforcements, given the departure of Tayo Edun to Charlton Athletic means that Harry Pickering is now their only natural senior option at left-back.

Like Batth, McIntyre is also into the final year of his contract with his current club. Considering the financial troubles Reading have endured recently - which have led to relegation-causing points deductions, transfer embargoes, and even a winding-up order - you feel there is a possibility they could be tempted to cash in on the 24-year-old while they have the chance, should the right offer come in.

Rovers meanwhile, do have money to spend following the aforementioned sale of Phillips to Spurs, as well as that of goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to Luton in the past couple of weeks. As a result, they ought to have the funds available to test Reading's resolve when it comes to McIntyre.

With all that in mind, it seems that if Blackburn do decide that the Batth move is not the right one for them, then in McIntyre, they do have a solid alternative to pursue, who they now ought to be well aware of.