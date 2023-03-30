QPR return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, and face a huge game in the process as they travel to Wigan Athletic.

The Rs have lost four of the five games they have played since the appointment of Gareth Ainsworth as manager, forming part of a run of just two wins from 22 league games.

That has seen them drop to 19th in the Championship table, just six points clear of the relegation zone, meaning a return to winning ways is badly needed.

Against Wigan though, it does feel as though they will have an opportunity to do just that, as they face the Championship's bottom, and a squad who will be low on morale after repeated instances of late wage payments over the course of this season.

Beyond that, QPR have also been given a boost heading into that game, after Ainsworth revealed on Thursday that three key senior players are in line to return to action at The DW Stadium this after lengthy injury layoffs.

Once of those who could be back in action for the Rs in that game is Leon Balogun, and you feel that for the centre in particular, this return could set up a crucial period with regards to his QPR future.

Having joined the Championship club on a free transfer following his release by Scottish giants Rangers back in the summer transfer window, Balogun initially enjoyed a promising start to life at Loftus Road.

The Nigerian made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club, and produced some impressive performances as part of their backline, in what was a promising start to the campaign for the Rs.

However, heading into the weekend, the 34-year-old has not made a first-team appearance for the club since mid-November, so with his return now imminent, the pressure does look to be on Balogun when it comes to individual future.

When he made the move to QPR back in the summer, the defender only signed a one-year deal with the club, meaning he is again set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

As a result, having missed almost five months of the campaign with these injury problems, Balogun has lost out on plenty more opportunities to impress enough to earn himself a new contract for next season, either with QPR or elsewhere.

Consequently, with just a handful of games remaining in the current campaign, the pressure is very much on the centre back to now make the most of what opportunities he is given, to secure his future for the coming campaign.

Given the way he played prior to his injury, there is cause to believe he can do that, especially when you consider that after Balogun's last appearance, QPR sat sixth in the Championship table, just five points adrift of an automatic promotion.

If he can therefore help to make the same sort of impact that he did earlier in the campaign for the club, Balogun could put himself in a strong position when it comes to his future.

But after so long out of action, there is no guarantee he will be able to get back to that again swiftly, and as has already been mentioned, there is not a great deal of time left in the season for him to do that.

Should things work out for him that way, it may be hard for him to make a case for a new contract, especially given that at 34-years-old, he is approaching the latter stages of his career.

With all that in mind, it seems that this small window of opportunity his recovery has given him at QPR between now and the end of the season, is one that Balogun simply has to take.