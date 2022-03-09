Opinion: AFC Bournemouth should refresh interest in Huddersfield Town player if the Cherries go up

Bournemouth currently sit second in the Championship as they look to re-gain promotion to the Premier League.

Although the league title looks like it will belong to Fulham who are flying ahead 14 points clear at the top, Bournemouth look as though they can secure that automatic promotion spot as it stands.

Although Huddersfield are level on points with the Cherries, Bournemouth have three games in hand so if they can get results in those games they will then start to pull away in front leaving Huddersfield to battle it out in the play-offs.

Bournemouth have been keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town’s captain Lewis O’Brien for some time now despite not making a move for him in the January transfer window.

However should Bournemouth gain promotion to the top flight, this could be a really good signing for their squad.

O’Brien is having a brilliant season for Huddersfield so far having scored three goals in 34 appearances and contributing two assists.

Aside from this, the Terriers captain has been a regular starter in the Huddersfield squad for the past three years and throughout has proved he is a reliable player who makes teams better. His outstanding performances this year have helped Huddersfield as they’ve climbed the table up to the play-off positions.

It was reported that Premier League side Leeds United had also been interested in the player but chose not to match his buy-out clause in January.

Should Bournemouth be promoted, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be looking at recruiting O’Brien for their side as there’s no doubt he will perform to the same high standard in the Premier League.

Should Bournemouth wish to go in for the player, it’s rumoured that they’d be going in with a bid of £10million which, if they could get the player for that, would be a brilliant bit of business as they’d look to strengthen in the hope of remaining in the Premier League.

The only thing that would make this more complicated would be if Huddersfield are successful and gain promotion to the Premier League themselves as this would make them much more reluctant to let him go and especially at the price of £10million.

Furthermore, you’d then have to see if the player wanted to depart. It would make sense for him to take a step up to the Premier League but if he would just be moving to another newly promoted team, Scott Parker would have to convince him it would be the right move.

It’s a situation that will have to continue to be monitored for now as we watch the promotion and play-off race unfold into its final stages as the season comes to an end.

However if Bournemouth are successful in their endeavours and Huddersfield remain in the Championship, then Bournemouth could get their hands on a player that could strengthen their squad without costing them an unreasonable amount.