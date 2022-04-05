Opinion: AFC Bournemouth should pursue transfer agreement with Premier League strugglers

Todd Cantwell has enjoyed a moderately successful stint with Bournemouth.

The Norwich playmaker joined the Cherries in January on a loan until the end of the season.

Scott Parker’s side look set to earn their place in next season’s Premier League, with the team 2nd in the table and six points clear of the chasing pack.

Cantwell has played his role in helping Bournemouth run clear of the likes of Huddersfield Town and Luton Town.

While he hasn’t become a consistent starter for the team, he has provided a great option in rotation for Parker as he finds a role that best suits the 24-year old.

The player has also recently spoken of his time with Bournemouth and claimed that he has found many similarities between Parker and Daniel Farke, under whom he thrived with Norwich.

Bournemouth hold an option in their agreement with Norwich that they may permanently sign Cantwell in the summer, regardless of what division Parker’s side compete in next season.

Completing this move may be the best solution for all parties.

The former Canaries-man fell out of favour at Norwich when the German was dismissed and replaced with Dean Smith midway through the season.

But at Bournemouth, Cantwell has been able to step in relatively smoothly and has performed well in the opportunities he has been given.

The Dereham-born ace also brings Premier League experience to the side that could prove quite useful going into next season.

The Englishman also has a flair to his game that could give the side an extra dimension given the team will likely see less of the ball in the top flight than they’ve become accustomed to in the Championship.

Being able to provide that moment of magic becomes so much more valuable when a team loses their dominance of possession.

This fresh start has also been healthy for Cantwell, who is quite obviously playing with a smile on his face once again.

The English underage international also showed during his time with the Canaries the potential that he has to be a player capable of having a side built around him.

If the Bournemouth boss can unlock that potential then it could give Bournemouth a great chance of staying in the Premier League, should the side confirm their promotion in the coming weeks.