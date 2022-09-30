Opinion: Acun Ilıcalı should not make the same mistake twice when it comes to making major Hull City decision

The Acun Ilıcalı ownership of Hull City has been a rollercoaster to say the very least already, with some exciting ups but also some terrible downs within the first eight months.

For many months leading up the official takeover, there was so much excitement from the Tigers fanbase that such a big name within Türkiye wanted to take the club from the hands of the Allams, and it only takes a couple of glances of social media to see how much fanfare Ilıcalı is held in in his home nation.

True to form following his capture of the East Riding of Yorkshire club in January, players who were based in Türkiye were brought in, but so was a manager in the form of Shota Arveladze.

Having managed no fewer than three Turkish sides, Arveladze, a prolific striker across Europe in his heyday, was drafted in by Ilıcalı to replace Grant McCann in the dugout, and six wins from 19 matches was enough to keep Hull away from relegation danger and in the Championship for another season.

It was over the summer though that the focus shifted on to bringing in new players from across Europe, and with Arveladze’s title being a head coach, it was clear that someone else was doing the recruitment above his head.

Hull now have a squad littered with international talent, but one riddled with injuries at the same time and that has not helped matters on the pitch.

Arveladze can probably say that if he didn’t have the amount of injuries to deal with as he did, then results this season may have been better – five defeats on the spin though which culminated with a 3-0 humiliation at Swansea City ultimately cost the Georgian his job, though.

His underlying managerial stats though going into the Hull job meant many could have seen this collapse coming, and no, a dominant stint in the Uzbekistan Super League with Pakhtakor Tashkent did not change the minds of a lot of fans who questioned the appointment in the first place.

So, what next for Hull?

Club icon Andy Dawson will take the role on an interim basis until Ilıcalı has found Arveladze’s replacement, and perhaps to the surprise of some, it appears that he will be looking for some EFL experience, as opposed to looking back to Türkiye for a new boss.

During the international break, it was speculated that Sergen Yalçın, a 49-year-old who most recently managed Besiktas as one of his eight different senior clubs managed in Türkiye, was being lined up to replace Arveladze, but nothing came of that.

It hasn’t stopped Turkish names dominating the betting markets, but if the Hull Daily Mail’s live blog is to be believed, then the next individual to be handed the hot-seat will have managed in England before.

That doesn’t narrow down the shortlist whatsoever, but the suggestion that Ilıcalı wants someone in place for Wednesday night’s clash with Wigan Athletic means that Dawson is likely only getting one match in charge.

Ilıcalı is definitely making the right move in looking for some EFL experience as opposed to someone with no real knowledge of the clubs and system – he can not afford to make the same mistake he did when appointing Arveladze.