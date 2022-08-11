Opinion: 9 shock Championship losses in the EFL Cup – Why is this happening?

9 of 11 Championship teams were defeated against lower-league opposition in the First Round of the EFL Cup across Tuesday and Wednesday night, with only Blackburn and Rotherham bucking the trend against Hartlepool and Port Vale respectively.

The results contribute to a growing trend of second-tier teams struggling in the opening round of the domestic cup – but what’s causing these shock results?

Naturally, most Championship teams rotated ahead of the evening mid-week fixtures with managers hoping to see new signings or youth prospects adapt to the first team by getting run-outs against apparently inferior opposition. Cardiff’s line-up for the 3-0 defeat at home to Portsmouth, for example, featured only one player who’d made a start in the league season up until that point – this was Curtis Nelson, who wouldn’t have played the league game against Reading if not for suspension.

It might appear reasonable, then, to suggest that the consistent string of shock defeats boils down to weakened line-ups from Championship clubs, but things aren’t quite that simple.

First of all, most upper-end Championship clubs who lost such as Luton, Middlesbrough and QPR ought to have sufficient strength in depth to deal with League One and Two teams who themselves are also balancing fitness and rotation.

Secondly, the vast majority of the defeated second-tier sides sprinkled some star power into their sides regardless, with key men like Cauley Woodrow at Luton, Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie at QPR, Luke O’Nien at Sunderland and George Honeyman at Millwall all starting in losing efforts for their respective sides.

With this taken into consideration, it becomes clear that the trend of Championship sides bowing out of the cup embarrassingly early is explained as much by problems with mentality as it is by a lack of quality.

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton bemoaned a “lack of sharpness two games into the season” by way of explanation for the Tangerines’ loss on penalties to League Two outfit Barrow.

But surely Barrow, who themselves are trying to bed 12 new summer signings into their team this season, were dealing with exactly the same issues of getting players up to speed as their Championship opposition 3 games into their season – and yet they still pulled out a result. And after Reading’s 2-1 loss to Stevenage, Paul Ince said that “Young players need to experience these kinds of matches […] it’s men’s football against seasoned pros, and you’ve got to be strong,” but failed to acknowledge that it was he who picked the team full of youngsters who failed to be strong in the first place, with insufficient support from older heads in the starting line-up.

The sad reality which has been known for many years is that Championship teams are simply happy to surrender their place in the domestic cups, given the lack of incentive for them to remain in the competition for a few rounds only to run into a Premier League outfit.

Complaints about lacking sharpness and experience from second tier managers after these fixtures ring hollow – giving a full starting 11 of rotational players their first games of the season all at once without any build-up is of course more likely to lead to a poor result, as is relying on youth academy players making their professional debuts.

Championship clubs are well aware of this, but are still unwilling to risk injury or burnout to their regular first-teamers in favour of the holy grail of the league campaign.

But the 9 defeated second-tier clubs need to ask themselves: is it really better to be in somewhat fresher condition for one or two league matches out of 46, or to go on a memorable cup run that’ll live much longer in the memory of fans?