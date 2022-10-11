Opinion: 55-year-old would not be the right fit for West Brom as Baggies interest develops

The curtain came down on Steve Bruce’s stint as West Bromwich Albion manager on Monday morning, with a 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town being the final straw for Baggies owner Lai Guochuan.

The levels of toxicity at The Hawthorns reached dangerous heights on Saturday at full-time, with chants directed at not only Bruce but also the hierarchy at the club, who there is similar levels of distain for from the terraces.

In the end, Bruce was the wrong man at the wrong time – he was brought in back in February on the strength of his promotion record from the Championship, with four separate campaigns where he’s managed to get a club to the Premier League.

But his career has been on a steady decline for a number of years, and he was unable to get the best out of West Brom’s talented squad, which features top Championship talents such as Jed Wallace, John Swift and Grady Diangana.

Now, West Brom must move on to their next appointment, who will have to find a way out of the relegation zone that the Baggies currently occupy, and many names have been put in the frame already, such as Sean Dyche, Carlos Corberan and Michael Carrick.

Another name that has appeared is that of Chris Wilder, who himself has recently been sacked from his job at Middlesbrough, although that seemed to go pear-shaped due to relations off-the-field at the Riverside Stadium being strained – that did bring a negative impact on the pitch though as like West Brom, Boro sit at the bottom end of the Championship table.

Wilder of course was very close to being appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor last summer, but when Lai realised that the Yorkshireman had a strained relationship with the hierarchy at Sheffield United in his previous job, he kiboshed the deal and ended up hiring Valerien Ismael instead.

Things are very different now though, and whilst Wilder appears to be a contender once more, he may not be such a great fit with this current Albion squad right now.

The main concerns stem around Wilder’s tactics and not being the right man to get the best out of the players with who is available.

Those who know what Wilder is about knows that he rigidly sticks to a 3-5-2 formation and he doesn’t move away from it, and with the players the next West Brom manager has at their disposal, it would really not suit that kind of system one bit.

Dynamic wingers like Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana, arguably West Brom’s two biggest threats on the attack, would struggle to fit in, and in defence there’s not nearly enough depth or mobility to utilise a back three with overlapping centre-halves.

There would likely need to be a bit of an overhaul should Wilder come in, and West Brom aren’t exactly flush with cash, with Lai owing the club money for funds he took out in 2021 for another of his companies.

There’s also no guarantees that Wilder will get on with the hierarchy, which is what happened towards the end of his time at Bramall Lane and it was reported that he did not see eye-to-eye with the powers-that-be at Boro either, so that could also be a potential issue at The Hawthorns.

From the names that have been banded about, there seems to be managers much more suited to the Albion job, with a name such as Sean Dyche and his 4-4-2 system probably fitting the squad that West Brom have now, and there will be other clubs that Wilder can potentially go into in the future and try and turn round, whether that is in the EFL, the Premier League or in Scotland.