Opinion: 43-year-old would be an underwhelming appointment for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion are in talks to appoint Jody Morris as the club’s new manager, according to Football Insider.

The Baggies have been without a manager for their last two games, a win over Reading and a defeat to Bristol City, with Richard Beale and James Morrison taking charge on a temporary basis.

Appointing Morris would show a change of direction from bringing in Steve Bruce in February, but it is not the kind of appointment that will convince many supporters that a promotion push is on the horizon.

Nottingham Forest demonstrated last season that poor starts are recoverable, and the Baggies and Middlesbrough will not have yet given up hope of finishing in the top six.

Morris has no experience in senior management and his last two jobs have not aged particularly well.

The 43-year-old was assistant manager to Frank Lampard at Derby County and Chelsea, both stints showed promising flashes but on the whole, and in hindsight, were probably a little underwhelming.

The Rams finished sixth in the Championship in 2018/19, and produced an epic comeback to knock Leeds United out at the play-off semi-final stage before losing to Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

That said, looking back, and some of the players that Lampard and Morris had at their disposal during that campaign, the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, and Harry Wilson, there is a strong argument that they should have done a lot more than just creep into the play-off places.

In 2019/20, Lampard and Morris did well to secure a top-four finish for Chelsea, despite being under transfer restrictions, but they were dismissed the next campaign, with Thomas Tuchel picking up the pieces and going on to win the Champions League.

Morris has been out of work since that sacking in January 2021, during which time a lot of exciting roles have become vacant in the EFL.

The hope will be that Morris represents some long-term planning, such that has been painfully absent in the West Brom hierarchy for a number of years and that the 43-year-old will be given time, at least until the end of next season, to put his stamp on the team, unless results on the pitch fall as significantly below expectations as they did under Bruce.

Rob Edwards, Kieran McKenna, and Michael Carrick may have represented more ambitious appointments than Morris if it does go through, and a lack of future planning could once again come back to bite the Baggies if Morris does not have Albion competing for a place in the top six.