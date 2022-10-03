Opinion: 42-year-old’s job should not be at risk at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have won two, drawn six and lost three of their opening 11 matches in League One and are well off the pace of the play-off chasing pack as a result.

Promotion will always be the aim and desire of supporters with the Addicks in the third tier, and there will be a lot of disappointment at the way they have started the season for that reason.

However, that state of affairs is due to the size of the club rather than who is representing them on and off the pitch at the moment.

Nigel Adkins was sacked after winning two, drawing three and losing eight of the first 13 league games of the season last term, Garner is yet to manage more wins in two games fewer, potentially suggesting that his job should be at risk.

Although it should not be.

The appointment of Ben Garner prioritised style of play over short term results.

When making such a huge change in brand of football from what Johnnie Jackson implemented last season, following Adkins’ departure, patience is required, and it is going to take time to have the whole squad singing off the same hymn sheet.

Especially when that squad is significantly understaffed in crucial areas.

Charlton have looked menacing in the final third at times this season, suggesting that they have the potential to be one of the best attacking sides in the division, but defensively they are desperately poor.

The Addicks have kept one clean sheet from 11 matches so far, and it came in a 1-0 win over Derby County, where their first half performance could have seen them going into the break heavily trailing had the visitors been more clinical.

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 17 Memorial Stadium 1-0 W 0-0 D 2-1 W 1-0 L

It is unsustainable for Charlton to become serious top six contenders if they continue to be so leaky at the back, even with a very talented forward line.

Garner was vocal about his desire for defensive reinforcements in the final month or so of the transfer window, to which he was denied any additions until the signing of free agent Terell Thomas after the window had shut.

Defenders are more important players in Garner’s possession-based, patient build-up style of play, and the blame for not having the personnel to carry it out successfully does not fall at his door.

The Addicks should take up a safe mid table position this term, which given what has gone against Garner from above him, would be hitting par.