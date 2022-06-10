Opinion: 41-year-old should be high up shortlist for Blackpool vacancy

Blackpool are still licking their wounds after the shock departure of Neil Critchley to Aston Villa but established a strong platform to build from in finishing 16th in the Championship in 2021/22.

Liam Rosenior is favourite with the bookmakers to take on the role after performing very well as assistant manager to Wayne Rooney at Derby County.

However, there are more experienced options out there who have cut their cloth in League One just as Critchley did with the Tangerines.

Karl Robinson, who lost out with Oxford United in the 2020/21 third tier play-offs against the Tangerines, should be heavily considered for the Bloomfield Road vacancy.

Oxford were joint-top scorers in League One with title winners Wigan Athletic in 2021/22 despite finishing eighth.

Robinson has been at the Kassam Stadium since the second half of 2017/18 and it is beginning to feel like he has taken the club as far as he can.

That should not be looked on in a negative way, as the Yellows have consistently overperformed in the third tier compared to their budget.

Critchley had the Tangerines organised very well defensively, helped by Colin Calderwood in 2020/21, and that could be something that counts against Robinson, in spite of his appealing attacking brand of football.

Michael Duff has been able to positively display both sides of the game in his time at Cheltenham Town and that may give the former Northern Ireland international an advantage in the running for the job.

Quiz: Are these 18 Blackpool transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 The club signed Jordan Gabriel from Chelsea True False

The Tangerines acclimatised very nicely to the second tier in 2021/22, but that is not to say they can rest on their laurels next season.

Points deductions are not expected and the three promoted teams from League One will be stronger this time around.

Blackpool’s recruitment, on and off the pitch, has been outstanding in the last few years and the supporters will have full faith in whoever is appointed, and it seems likely that a manager with an esteemed coaching background will replace Critchley at the helm.

Blackpool have quite a small transfer budget for the level and it is important a new manager is appointed quickly so that they can best utilise that pot this summer.