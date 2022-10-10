Opinion: 41-year-old should be considered by West Brom to head up exciting new era

Michael Carrick should be heavily considered for the vacant West Bromwich Albion job, if Middlesbrough do not hire the former England international.

It feels like West Brom need a significant reset at the club, they have made their way through a lot of managers since the departure of Tony Pulis and the sacking of Steve Bruce gives them an opportunity to demonstrate what direction they are heading in as a club.

Valerien Ismael appeared to be a good fit for the Baggies, and the Frenchman was performing well in the role, certainly in hindsight at least, but the direct style of play saw the supporter base turn very quickly.

That was something of a surprise after years in the Premier League under managers like Pulis, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew and others where they did not play the most aesthetically pleasing football, however it is a lot easier to be content when in the top-flight.

In their next appointment it is unlikely that West Brom bring someone in with a direct brand of football, but they also need a strong enough character to take on the role.

Michael Carrick may just be that person after a few years of valuable experience on the coaching staff at Manchester United.

Kieran McKenna has performed very well at Ipswich Town since joining the club after being a first team coach at Old Trafford, and it feels like Carrick is more highly thought of by the Red Devils.

The 41-year-old always came across as having a very impressive football brain as a player, and it is no surprise to see him pursuing a coaching career.

There are no guarantees that he would take West Brom back to the Premier League in his first step into senior management, but it feels like a potentially positive reset for the Baggies, if they can make it happen.

West Brom have the talent in the squad, to turn the season around and compete for a place in the top six, and most candidates for the vacancy would back their ability to do that.

Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder would both be very impressive appointments and it is hard to make a case as for why they would not go on to lead the Baggies to the top-flight, but West Brom need to change lane and Carrick represents that.

Dyche may hold out for a top-flight job and Wilder has left his last two jobs in bad situations, Carrick would be a refreshing choice.