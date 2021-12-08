Opinion: 41-year-old managerial candidate could be worth the risk for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town certainly raised more than a few eyebrows over the weekend, with the sacking of manager Paul Cook.

With the decision coming just months after the Tractor Boys had backed Cook heavily in the summer transfer window – allowing him to sign no fewer than 19 few players – the timing seemed rather strange.

Questions could certainly be asked about whether Cook had been given enough time to gel his new squad, or why he had not been given a full season in charge, given he has previously shown that he is capable of getting more out of a side as a campaign goes on, as he did with Wigan more than once.

Whatever the reasons for not giving him that chance, the fact of the matter is that Cook is gone, and Ipswich are now searching for a new manager.

That of course, means several names are already being touted as potential incumbents for the hotseat at Portman Road, with one particularly eye-catching candidate coming in the form of John Terry.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Chelsea icon is one option who is keen to take charge of the Tractor Boys, as he looks to start his career as a first-team manager.

Admittedly, the fact that Terry has never managed at senior level before would make such as appointment something of a risk, since there is no guarantee that an individual is going to take to such a role immediately.

However, it could be argued that in this case, this could be a risk worth taking for Ipswich as they search for Cook’s replacement.

While Terry may never have held a managerial role himself, he is certainly no stranger to the challenges of organising a first-team squad on a day to day basis.

The 41-year-old spent three years as assistant coach at Aston Villa before leaving the club this summer, during which time he helped them to win promotion back to the Premier League, and then to re-establish themselves back in the top-flight.

Upon his departure from Villa, Terry admitted to having learnt a great deal while working alongside the club’s then manager Dean Smith.

Can you get 100% on this 28-question Ipswich Town quiz?

1 of 28 Ipswich Town joined the Football League in which year? 1927 1936 1931 1938

Given the commitment and dedication he showed in a player, you would expect that to be something that the former defender has taken on board as much as possible, considering his clear desire to be a manager himself one day.

As a result, the success he enjoyed there means there are likely to be aspects of that experience that Terry would be able to draw on were he to take over at Ipswich, as they themselves target promotion back to the Championship.

Indeed, when you add in the leadership that Terry showed on the pitch both for club and country during his career, you imagine he would have no problem in getting his message across, or commanding the attention of those inside the Ipswich dressing room.

You also wonder whether the high profile nature of Terry means this is an appointment that could generate some element of excitement among the Ipswich fanbase.

After such as frustrating few months on the pitch, it could be the case that that is something that is well needed for those at the club.

It seems therefore, that while there would certainly risks involved with appointing Terry for Ipswich, such a move, could also come with the chance of a rather welcome reward.