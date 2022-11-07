Opinion: 35-year-old would be ideal Nathan Jones replacement if Southampton complete capture of Luton Town man

Luton Town have confirmed that they have given Southampton permission to speak to Nathan Jones about the current vacancy in Hampshire.

The Hatters, who have consistently improved their position in the Football League pyramid under Jones’ stewardship are currently sat just outside the play-off positions in the Championship and will be hoping to secure a spot in the top six once again.

Proving to tactically meet the demands of every situation he has been faced with at the club, the Premier League outfit are viewing Jones as a prime candidate to succeed Ralph Hasenhuttl, following his sacking this morning.

Should an agreement be reached and Southampton take a chance on the 49-year-old, then current Assistant Manager Chris Cohen would be an excellent replacement.

Someone who is evidently respected by Jones and the wider coaching team at Kenilworth Road, the 35-year-old has made exciting steps during the early stages of his coaching career thus far.

Working as close as you can get to the Luton boss, he knows exactly what is required to continue developing the football club, and with a lot of Jones’ success deriving from the culture he managed to create, Cohen is the kind of person who would be able to continue that.

Another reason why appointing Cohen would make sense if Jones is to depart is because Luton would need continuity, not a change of direction.

Jones has positioned the club excellently over the last few years, and if someone with completely different ideas was to walk through the doors, then there is a chance that Luton could lose what they are all about.

Of course, every manager has fresh ideas and a different style of operating and that would be seen if Cohen was to be appointed.

He is not as visibly animated on the sidelines and is often seen feeding information through to Jones, with there certainly seeming to be a calmness about him, or at least when placed next to the 49-year-old.

Continuity is the buzzword for if the Hatters are to lose Jones and is something that they would have a good chance of achieving under the stewardship of Cohen.