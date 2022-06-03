Opinion: 32-year old still has the talent to transform Cardiff City amid persistent transfer links

The stories surrounding Gareth Bale’s future won’t stop pointing towards a possible move to Cardiff City.

Legendary striker Ian Rush has even discussed the possibility of the Real Madrid star moving back to his native Wales.

More importantly, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has also admitted that a move could be on the cards this summer.

While Wales’ World Cup hopes do hinge on any potential move, it is still too exciting a prospect for Cardiff fans to leave undiscussed.

It has not been a vintage couple of years for the man who was once the most expensive in football history.

The 32-year old featured for only seven minutes in Real Madrid’s Champions League success this season, having fallen well down the pecking order in the Spanish capital in the last few campaigns.

However, his performances for his country and for Tottenham Hotspur during a brief loan spell there last season have shown that there is still plenty left in the tank for the former Southampton player.

Bale would likely manage his minutes at the Bluebirds should the move happen, with his primary focus being on helping Wales compete in Qatar should they earn a place at the competition.

But that is a trade-off that Cardiff fans should more than welcome as he could have a genuinely transformative impact on the club’s immediate future.

The performance against Austria in the recent World Cup play-off match in March showed what kind of addition he could be to Steve Morison’s side.

Bale was easily the best player on the pitch and was instrumental in Rob Page’s side winning the game.

The forward is no longer of the level that made him once one of the world’s best, but he is still more than capable of competing at a very high level.

It would be a massive coup if he arrived at Cardiff, even if on a short-term basis.

If Morison could get 25-30 league games out of him then he could power a promotion challenge.

As long as these rumours persist, Cardiff fans should allow themselves to get excited over the possibilities as it is not often that a Championship side gets linked to a five-time European Cup winner.