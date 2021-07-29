Opinion: 31-year-old’s imminent Nottingham Forest departure undeniably suits all parties

Expectations were high when Fouad Bachirou arrived at Nottingham Forest last summer.

Sabri Lamouchi had tracked the midfielder for some time and regarded the Comoros international as one of his most important summer signings, especially following the departure of his trusted lynchpin Ben Watson.

Fast forward a year, and Bachirou is set to be among those to depart the City Ground as Chris Hughton looks to reshape his squad ahead of the forthcoming league campaign.

The 31-year-old was to feature only once under Lamouchi and has since made two more appearances for the Reds across all competitions, playing only 32 minutes of football in the Championship.

Ahead of the new season, Bachirou is among a quartet of players who are understood to have been told to find a new club. Gaetan Bong, Carl Jenkinson and Harry Arter are also among those to have been consigned to the bomb squad, too.

According to Sport FM, Bachirou is closing in on a move to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, with only a year left to run on his City Ground contract.

For Bachirou, a move to Cyprus represents a fresh opportunity. He had previously impressed in Sweden with Malmo, and a move back to Europe gives him a chance to regain his form and fitness as he enters the latter stages of his career.

But Bachirou’s departure is also beneficial from a Forest perspective, too. Simply, he is an individual who isn’t going to play under Chris Hughton next season, and his wages are needed off the books to balance things up.

Forest’s activity has been slow thus far this window, with the Reds bringing in only one new signing in the form of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

But, getting Bachirou’s wages off the bill, no matter how small or large they may be, is another positive step forward as Dane Murphy and the new-look recruitment team look to reshape the first-team playing squad and pick up the pieces left by their predecessors.