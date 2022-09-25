Opinion: 30-year-old striker could push for the League One Golden Boot under Paul Warne at Derby County

Paul Warne made the surprise move to Derby County this week with the swap from Rotherham catching many off guard.

Liam Rosenior was the Interim Manager with the Derby board looking to take their time on making a decision on the next manager at the club following a period of huge uncertainty.

Their start to League One could be considered below-average after the calibre of player brought into the club but it would be fair to say Rosenior did a good job in keeping matters steady.

That wasn’t enough to convince the Derby board of the job full-time though and serial third-tier promotion winner Paul Warne has taken the helm.

One of Warne’s first tasks as Derby manager will be to get them firing in front of goal. The Rams have scored just nine goals, which is in the bottom half when compared to other sides and it’s certainly not enough to make them automatic promotion contenders.

James Collins is one of those who has struggled having scored just once in nine games.

The former Cardiff forward has looked bereft of confidence since his move from Wales and will be one of the players Warne looks to as he pieces together a puzzle of trying to get more goals into this team.

However, if any manager will get the best out of Collins it’s Paul Warne and the proof of that is in the evidence of his past players.

Michael Smith is the immediate name that comes to the fore as before Rotherham, Smith was a lower league journeyman before Warne turned him into a reliable source of goals at the Millers.

Smith’s best goalscoring season prior to joining Rotherham was 13 for Swindon in 14/15, before becoming consistent a consistent source of goal for Millers, ending with 19 in 45 games in League One last season, as the club secured promotion back to the Championship.

Warne likes to rotate his forward line and will utilise the many options available to him and it will be a surprise to see the likes of David McGoldrick, Lewis Dobbin, Tom Barkhuizen and William Osula not thrive under him.

The style of play deployed by Rotherham under Warne has relied heavily on getting good quality crosses into the box which is sure to allow the likes of Collins and co to thrive.

But Collins’ record in League One will have Warne licking his lips knowing there’s a reliable goalscorer at his disposal. It will just be a case ensuring there’s enough supply going into the path of Collins for him to hit his potential in a Rams shirt.

If it clicks, even with nine games behind him, it will be a surprise to see Collins not hit at least 20 goals in all competitions this season under his new manager, and potentially push for a place at the top of the scoring charts.