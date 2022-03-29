Opinion: 30-year-old should be let go by Charlton Athletic in summer despite good service

Charlton Athletic have a number of experienced players reaching the end of their contracts at the end of the season, leaving a lot of decisions to be made by the club’s hierarchy and Johnnie Jackson.

Recruitment will likely be tailored around bringing in players who are suited to a 3-5-2 formation, as has been Jackson’s weapon of choice through thick and thin since late October.

Right wing back appears to be the position where Charlton have the least players naturally suited to the role and should be top of the priority list heading into the summer transfer window.

Providing width, having to offer what a full back and a winger do at times, and contributing in attack and defence is so important from wing back to make a 3-5-2 system successful, and the Addicks have not been able to find that player this season.

Adam Matthews has made 82 first team appearances since being picked up as a free agent in September 2019.

The 30-year-old was excellent in 2019/20 as the Addicks were narrowly relegated from the Championship but consistently overperformed considering the quality of their squad.

However, since Matthews has not been able to hit the same performance levels, despite dropping down to League One level, a more exciting right wing back option should be sourced.

Diallang Jaiyesimi has capped far more memorable displays as a square peg in a round hole at right wing back, and would be a competent backup in the position next season.

It would be a waste of a squad place to persist with Matthews next season, after his performances have been below par on the whole in 2020/21 and 2021/22, with age working against him at this stage of his career.

Seemingly unable to compete with some of the largest clubs in League One in the transfer market, creating a pathway for an exciting group of U18 and U23 players to have opportunities in the first team looks to be the most sustainable way for the Addicks to build a promotion push in the third tier, and Matthews would only block their path.

Dillon Phillips, Anfernee Dijksteel, Joe Aribo, Albie Morgan and Karlan Grant all played important roles in Charlton winning promotion from League One in 2018/19 after coming through the youth ranks, and repeating that process will only be decelerated by handing new deals to players like Matthews.